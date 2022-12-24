Nicole Kidman is a cozy Christmas vision in fitted tank top - and daughter Bella is a fan

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

While she may feel at home in a designer ballgown on a red carpet in Los Angeles, Nicole Kidman knows how to nail the perfect thrown-on ensemble. The Hollywood veteran wished her 8.7 million Instagram followers a Merry Christmas while relaxing at home in a classic white tank top.

MORE: Keith Urban shares disappointment after unexpected time apart from Nicole Kidman

Despite the simplicity of her outfit, the 55-year-old looks graceful as ever as she posed beside her beautiful, candy-cane-adorned Christmas tree while snapping a serene selfie. She wore her strawberry blonde hair down loose with a cool-girl middle parting, letting her wavey locks frame her distinctive face.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares her beauty must-haves with flawless new video

Loading the player...

A pair of black trousers complete the actress' off-duty attire, in addition to a modest silver cross pendant that gently hung around her neck.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban leaves fans in tears with moment during recent live show

She took to social media to share the festive image with her doting friends and fans online, captioning the post: "Wishing you and yours the loveliest of holidays!"

Nicole Kidman donned a simple tank top for a festive photo

Fans were quick to respond, wishing the star Happy Holidays too. "Merry Christmas Nic and happy holidays! We wish you and your family lots of light and love," one wrote, while another said: "Happy Holidays to you also!!!"

Nicole's daughter Bella was clearly a fan of her mother's sweet selfie as she liked the post on social media.

The star has mastered the art of casual dressing

While Nicole may love a supermodel-esque tank top concoction, she is no stranger to a touch of razzle dazzle. Nicole stole the show at her husband Keith Urban's birthday in an off-the-shoulder LBD, featuring a sequin-clad shimmer, a mini silhouette and layers of delicate sheer mesh material. She sweetly kissed her husband in the image, showcasing a radiant beauty blend to complement her Studio 54 aesthetic.

MORE: Nicole Kidman showcases impressive abs during backstage moment with Keith Urban

The star completed her look by slipping on a pair of tights and styling her strawberry blonde hair swept up into a sleek high ponytail. A pair of jade gemstone earrings added a touch of whimsicality to her refinery, in addition to a selection of glimmering beaded silver bangles.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.