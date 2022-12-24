Carole Middleton looks angelic in silky blouse and unique jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Taking the Princess of Wales' flawless fashion sense into account, it comes as no surprise that her mother Carole Middleton is also a seasoned style veteran. Carole wished her fans a Happy Christmas in her company Party Pieces' latest newsletter, yet all eyes fell on her elegant outfit.

Carole, 67, looked exceptional in a pearlescent silk pussybow blouse, one of Princess Kate's favourite trends, and a pair of high-waisted jeans featuring unique button detailing. The striking trousers boasted a dark, acid wash finish and reflective gold buttons studded across the waistline, an effect known as a sailor style.

In the festive images, the star wore her brunette hair down loose witha side parting and opted for a natural makeup look to highlight her youthful features. In true Middleton fashion, she accessorised with a pair of pearl drop earrings, which we are certain Kate would approve of.

Writing in the newsletter, Kate's mother noted: "Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! A big thank you to all our customers for choosing Party Pieces this year. We look forward to welcoming you back in 2023."

Carole Middleton looked perfect in the pussybow blouse

Tempted by Carole's modish jeans? Well, we've found just the piece for you to take you into the new year in style.

Sailor Jeans, £33, Crew Clothing

Princess Kate's mum has collaborated with Party Pieces to curate an array of pretty home accessories in time for the Christmas period. In her newsletter, she unveiled a stunning party decoration collection, with themes such as Shooting Star, Dino Explorer, Unicorn Fairy Princess and King of the Sea.

"I've finally fulfilled my dream of designing collections for the perfect party," she wrote. "Whether you're throwing a kids party or festive gathering, I have enjoyed every moment of bringing these party pieces to life, and I hope you enjoy them too!"

Carole launched her business Party Pieces with her husband Michael Middleton after planning eldest daughter Kate's fifth birthday party and finding the partyware on the market lacking.

