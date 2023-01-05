Elle Macpherson displays never-ending legs in sultry lace ensemble The 90's supermodel is nicknamed 'The Body' because of her flawless physique…

Supermodel Elle Macpherson, 58, took to social media with a stunning new video on Wednesday as she posed up a storm in a fabulous lace dress.

TRENDING: Andy Murray and wife Kim share sweet photo to share big news

The Britain's Next Top Model judge's incredible sky-high pins couldn't go a miss in the flawless update and were shown off by the stylish slits on either side of Elle's stunning ivory beach gown.

WATCH: Elle Macpherson simply glows on 'Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model'

Loading the player...

The post also saw the blonde beauty sat down and posing for the camera in just a roll-neck jumper. The video shared by the star was promoting her 30-day programme for her wellness business WellCo.

Elle looked incredible

Naturally, the video prompted a flood of comments from friends and fans of the star who couldn't wait to leave their kind words.

"Natural beauty," one follower penned. A second added: "Oh my gosh this is a beautiful video of you and the background natural scenery is superbly done. You are amazing as always. Happy New Year Elle." A third simply penned: "Beautiful."

As well as a fashion icon, Elle is also a doting mother to her two sons, Flynn, 24, and Cy, 19, whom she shares with her ex-husband Arpad Busson.

The duo took the modelling world by storm

The star has two sisters one of whom, Mimi, broke her 15-year silence last month after heading out to the beach in a glamorous swimsuit - and she just looks like Elle.

According to the MailOnline, the former model, 55, has swapped life in the spotlight for a quiet life in Noosa - and that's exactly how she likes it.

Talking to the publication after her lengthy media hiatus, she revealed: "I just really like to keep things simple.I don't particularly like talking to the media... it's one of the reasons I moved away from Sydney. It's quite daunting.

Mimi looks just like her sister

"Going out to red carpets and having my picture taken and wearing high heels was never really my thing.

The star also announced that she goes by Mia in her professional life "Because I just like privacy. I don't trade on my name and I never have."

Mimi and Elle took the world by storm in the 90s and in 1999 with Mimi best-known for replacing British model Kelly Brook as the face of Fosters beer.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.