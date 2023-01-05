Shania Twain rocks figure-hugging jumpsuit in unrecognizable new appearance The Man! I Feel Like a Woman! singer is gearing up to release her new single

Shania Twain caused a stir among her followers when she shared a sneak peek at the music video for her new single, Giddy Up!

The country music singer posted a behind-the-scenes teaser on Wednesday, and she looked almost unrecognizable sporting a pair of figure-hugging mechanic's overalls that highlighted her svelte figure as she leaned over the open hood of a car.

Shania certainly played the role and even smeared grease across her face as she pretended to work on the car.

With the single playing over the clip, Shania looked busy attending to the vintage ride before turning to the camera and mouthing, "Giddy Up!" as she slammed down the hood and skipped out of the garage.

Fans were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "You look incredible." A second said: "You look 25 OMG!" A third added: "Most beautiful mechanic, doesn't matter if you fix it or not," and a fourth penned: "Queen of aging backward."

On Thursday, Shania shared another snippet of the video ahead of its release which featured plenty of dancing. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Queen Of Me comes out in one month (!) and Giddy Up! is another taster of what you can expect from the album.

Shania shared a peek at her new music video

"Giddy Up! represents the 'night on the town Shania' whose prerogative is just to have a little fun and go totally crazy!! I wanna see you tearing up the dance floor in your best cowboy boots to this one - Go listen now!!"

Shania announced her new album and accompanying tour in October with a photo of the cover art on Instagram, which saw her posing on a black horse in a sheer dress.

Shania's new album drops 3 February

Alongside the head-turning photo, Shania penned a lengthy message to share her excitement over her upcoming album, her first since 2017, which will be released on 3 February.

She also revealed that she will be hitting the road in 2023, kicking off in Spokane, Washington, on 28 April, before stops in Canada, the US, and the UK.

