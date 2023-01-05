Millie Bobby Brown dazzles in loved-up photos with boyfriend Jake - and did you see her crop top The Stranger Things star couldn't be more in love…

Millie Bobby Brown looked incredible on Sunday when she took to social media with a string of exciting photos as she waved goodbye 2022.

The actress, 18, was a vision and in one photo was captured sporting an ultra-stylish brown and white crop top as she lay under a beaming light. Other snaps in the update showed her looking more loved up than ever with her doting boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us let's do it again but better!"

Jake was quick to rush in with a sweet message for his girlfriend and penned: "Your year babe love you so much," alongside a red love-heart emoji.

Millie was a vision

In the sweet photo carousel, the pair were caught in black-and-white photobooth photos as well as being captured in a candid moment and sharing a kiss in the car.

The pair have been dating for ten months and made things official with their red carpet debut in March 2022, when they attended the BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London hand in hand and posed for plenty of loved-up pictures.

The star had an incredible year

Jake is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, and earlier this year made a very candid comment about his relationship with his rockstar dad in an interview with Man About Town Magazine.

In the conversation, the star explained that he won't be following in his music star father's footsteps. He said: "I think I’ll leave that [the music] to my dad! There’s really no following the act there."

The pair made their red carpet debut in March 2022

He added that surprisingly it's films that bond the father-son duo. He continued: "I love movies. I love films. I grew up watching the greats.

"That’s really a special connection that I had growing up with my dad, even, is how we’d watch movies all the time. Every weekend we’d watch a movie and it was the classics, like The Blues Brothers, Animal House, Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

