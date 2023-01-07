Isla Fisher looks sensational in cut-out swimsuit during Caribbean getaway The actress is vacationing with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher recently enjoyed a well-deserved break from business and her beach snapshots prove it was utterly dreamy.

The Australian mom-of-three dazzled her fans by sharing a snapshot from her time away - and they loved her swimwear.

Isla wowed in a gingham-print one-piece with cut-outs showing off her petite physique. She took to Instagram with the photo and a selection of others from her Caribbean holiday. "Farewell Caribbean skies," she simply captioned the post.

Fans commented: "Very beautiful," and, "Beach Goddess," while others added on-fire emojis.

Before marking New Year's on the secret island, Isla and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen celebrated Hanukkah with their children. The Hollywood couple are very open about their Jewish faith and Isla celebrated Jewish festivities in a playful way this year.

The 46-year-old posed in front of a huge Christmas tree while visiting Washington D.C. for the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center. The decadent festive feature towered above the actress and featured tinsel, baubles and other lavish ornamentation.

Isla's vacation looked amazing

She was pictured smiling alongside the unmissable tree, donning a pair of blue jeans, a simple gray T-shirt and a navy blazer for the occasion.

Isla shared the image online, jokingly captioning the post: "I finally put up my Chanukah bush."

The couple now live in Australia, having left Los Angeles for her home country. They are raising their three children Olive, Elula and Montgomery, away from the spotlight.

Isla and Sacha are notoriously private when it comes to their personal life, which she spoke about to Marie Claire Australia.

Isla and Sacha have been together for more than 20 years

"Motherhood is actually my favorite topic but I keep it private," she said. "I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age.

"I want our children to have a normal childhood, being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny."

She added: "All kids have the right to just be kids and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about mine."

