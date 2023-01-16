Strictly's Oti Mabuse is a red-carpet dream in glitzy gown

Oti Mabuse resembled a golden goddess as she stepped out on Sunday evening for the launch show of Dancing on Ice.

Taking to Instagram, the judge shared a carousel of stunning photos giving centre stage to her truly mesmerising outfit. Dressed up to the nines, Oti, 32, looked flawless in a sequined Jenny Packham gown complete with a cinched-in waistline, slashed sleeves and embellished shoulder pads.

The brand is a firm favourite with Princess Kate who famously sashayed down the red carpet in a strikingly similar custom full-length gown at the World Premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The professional dancer elevated her glam getup with a pair of statement drop earrings, strappy heels and a sleek baby pink manicure. As for hair and makeup, Oti opted for a chic updo, feathery eyelashes and a glossy nude lip.

"Ready to go @dancingonice 6:30pm itv tonight!!!! Let’s go," the star enthusiastically penned in her caption.

The judge looked stunning

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Gorgeous girl in a gorgeous dress," whilst a second noted: "You look absolutely stunning!"

A third fan enthused: "GODDESS," followed by a flame emoji, and a fourth simply added: " You look absolutely incredible! That dress is [flame emoji]."

Oti dazzled in gold

On Sunday evening, Oti returned to the Dancing on Ice judging panel alongside Diversity’s Ashley Banjo and ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Oti's star-studded evening comes after the former Strictly judge opened up about her beautiful love story with her husband, Marius Iepure.

Oti and Marius tied the knot in 2014

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Oti revealed: "We're best friends who live and work together and have a future together, and I value our relationship because it's so pure and it's mine. That's home and that's real and I love that about it."

Dance champion Marius, who runs the Oti Mabuse Dance Studio in London with his wife, is her greatest supporter. "It is really nice to know he has that self-confidence in himself to love watching me blossom," says Oti. "Like me, he comes from a strong, ambitious mother. I also come with two strong sisters, seven aunts, and 12 cousins who are mostly women."

