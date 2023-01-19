Elizabeth Hurley has theatrical date night with son Damian in matching ensembles The two stepped out for a Cirque du Soleil premiere

Elizabeth Hurley is hitting the town, and she has the best date right by her side for her night out!

The star stepped out in London accompanied by her son, Damian Hurley, 20, for quite the theatrical premiere.

The two were photographed on the red carpet of Cirque du Soleil's KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities debut on Wednesday, 18 January.

For their fun night out, not only did Elizabeth have her son by her side, but the two seemingly coordinated outfits as well, both donning all black looks.

Though the actress tends to gravitate towards girlier, more colorful looks, for her latest appearance she looked just as chic as always in a figure-hugging black blazer with a plunging neckline, which she paired with black pants featuring a cropped, flared hem.

She accessorized her look with long diamond earrings, a black leather clutch, and strappy black shoes to top off the monochromatic ensemble.

The mother-son duo looked very glamorous

Meanwhile, Damian looked just as dapper as his mother looked chic, wearing a fitted, button-down blouse – its top buttons left open to expose his chest – which was tucked into a pair of printed black trousers by Fendi.

He topped the look off with a classic leather jacket, and he added a gold and black cross necklace as a finishing touch.

The star looked eager to partake in the premiere

The Cirque du Soleil production they attended, KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities, initially premiered in Canada in 2014, but it has now made its way to London. Directed by Michel Laprise and composed by Raphaël Beau, Guy Dubuc, and Marc Lessard, the story follows "a late 19th-century world inventor who invents a machine that defies the laws of time, space, and dimension in order to reinvent everything around him with steampunk elements."

The show will run in London until 5 March from the Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington.

