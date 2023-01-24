Frankie Bridge stuns in must-see midi dress and leather boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We'd love to take a sneak peek into Frankie Bridge's wardrobe, which no doubt is brimming with dresses from her favourite high street labels. The star's latest frock to enchant may be one of her top looks yet, due to its daring yet dazzling appearance.

On Monday, Frankie donned a monochrome midi dress by & Other Stories. The striking number featured a tonal colour palette, a kaleidoscopic striped print, long sleeves, a bodycon fit and an irregular allover ribbed finish.

The star paired the stand-out piece with some towering leather boots, crafting an outfit that was sure to entice television viewers on a gloomy January morning.

Frankie Bridge sported a striking & Other Stories dress

In typical Frankie style, the presenter wore her caramel crop down loose with a middle parting and showed off her symmetrical features with a defined beauty blend. A honeyed skin tone and her signature thick brows made for a radiant onscreen appearance.

Frankie took to social media to share the vivid look online, captioning the post: "Public announcement: Apparently 90s thin eyebrows are cool again… me and my slug brows will be here for the foreseeable… thank you #ootd #eyebrows."

The star commanded attention from her latest onscreen ensemble

Fans adored the star's latest concoction, in addition to her nostalgic nineties reference. "Beautiful," one wrote while another said: "Lovely outfit, the boots are gorgeous." A third added: "I knew you were raging I don't blame you! I think eyebrows are the biggest feature of your face I love yours!" A fourth mentioned: "You always look beautiful and give me dress envy."

Love Frankie's look? Brighten up your winter wardrobe with her patterned piece.

Asymmetric Irregular Ribbed Midi Dress, £120, & Other Stories

Frankie's Instagram franchise Frankie’s Faves is back after a short hiatus and we couldn’t be happier to have her fashion highlights back on our social media feed.

The 34-year-old TV star looked amazing in a recently shared collection of high street outfits from knitted jumper dresses to loose jeans and a striped shirt, but our favourite had to be her navy pinstripe suit from Karen Millen.

