Lorraine Kelly looks a million pounds in bright orange statement dress

No January blues here! Lorraine Kelly opted for bright orange as she presented her morning TV show on Thursday.

The 63-year-old rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to her style choices - and she always leaves us wanting everything she wears.

It's official: her looks are always so fresh, fun and chic - and this look is no exception.

Lorraine Kelly looking stunning in her Massimo Dutti dress on the set of her morning TV show

The WW ambassador - who has lost 1.5 stone on the weight loss programme - wore a bright tangerine dress from Massimo Dutti, which made for a fun winter look on a cold grey morning.

Belted Shirt Dress, £129, Massimo Dutti

Lorraine teamed her statement dress with a pair of gorgeous leopard print heels from Kurt Geiger - which are now also on our wish lists! While these shoes have now sadly sold out, we have found the perfect lookalike pair for you to shop instead...

Get the look

Animal Print High Heels, £35.99, Mango

Unsurprisingly, the statement dress made quite the impression over on Instagram, with fans raving about the Scottish TV star's "beautiful outfit" and vibrant colour choice.

If you want to get your hands on this standout dress before it sells out - or add the newest must-have colour to your winter wardrobe - be sure to shop this look now.

