Mrs Hinch stuns in super short mini dress & £6 designer belt dupe from Amazon

Mrs Hinch might be known for her cleaning skills and her genius hacks, but the 32-year-old cleaning expert demonstrated her keen eye for style on her recent Instagram Stories, where she showed off her uber chic outfit of the day.

In typical Mrs Hinch style, the British influencer talked her followers through what she was wearing before heading out to work ahead of her upcoming book launch in Febuary, where she will be releasing her first ever children’s book, Welcome To Hinch Farm.

Sophie wowed in the Karen Millen 'LBD'

Where can you buy Mrs Hinch's outfit?

Mrs Hinch - also known as Sophie Hinchliffe - showed off her gorgeous Karen Millen mini dress (in which we can all agree looked incredible on her), while also giving her followers a look at her Amazon hair bow and stunning Kimbo bracelets - all of which are available to shop now!

Black Corset Mini Dress, £64 (WAS £159), Karen Millen

What caught our attention most however, was the £6.90 Amazon designer belt dupe she paired with the look. Easy to find, the versatile accessory is in stock on Amazon and is a must-have purchase for those in search of an everyday belt that can be dressed up and down. The belt is adjustable and stretchy, with happy customers writing that it is “comfy” and “good value for money”.

ZUNSEAT Women's Wide Waist Belt, £6.90, Amazon

Ultimately, £6.90 is a steal for an Alexander McQueen designer-inspired belt that looks that good - especially if it has been tried and tested by Mrs Hinch herself! So be sure to get your hands on it before it sells out…

