Alex Jones' H&M disco mini skirt from has The One Show fans in love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Jones' on-screen outfits never fail to inspire us, and her latest look worn on The One Show on Tuesday night has seriously stopped us in our tracks.

SEE: Alex Jones describes emotional reaction coming home to her kids after 'difficult' day at hospital

Serving disco ball glamour, the Welsh presenter lit up our screens in a glitzy silver mini-skirt adorned with oversized sequins. Alex layered for the winter chill in a classic black roll-neck jumper, adding sheer black tights and chunky heeled boots.

WATCH: Alex Jones shimmies on The One Show in sequin mini skirt - and wow

Loading the player...

The BBC star styled her glossy brunette tresses in loose waves, amping up the glamour with metallic eyeshadow and feline winged eyeliner. How fabulous did she look?

The star took to her Instagram story to show off her sparkly getup, fondly referring to her skirt as her "Disco skirt".

MORE: Alex Jones birth stories - how her husband feared she'd die during childbirth

The Welsh presenter sparkled on The One Show

Alex's statement mini skirt is a steal from H&M, available for just £29.99. Perfect for festive soirées, we'd team it with a silhouette-skimming long-sleeved top and an oversized blazer for a head-turning fashion moment.

Short skirt, £29.99, H&M

Sequins are definitely on Alex's radar at the moment. Earlier this month, the star stole the spotlight on the red carpet at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in a breathtaking sequinned ballgown.

Complete with an elegant halter neckline, backless design and rippling mermaid skirt, the Welsh presenter beguiled in her jaw-dropping scarlet-hued sequin ensemble.

SHOP: 16 best sequin dresses for party season: From ASOS to Zara, Mint Velvet & MORE

MORE: Best sequin blazers to ring in the Christmas party season

Speaking to HELLO! on the red carpet, the brunette beauty revealed she will be heading down to the Cotswolds with the entire family for Christmas, which includes her children Teddy, five, Kit, three, and Annie, one, as well as both sets of in-laws to celebrate the big day.

Alex hosted the BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff

In October, Alex looked equally stunning at the annual BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff, the Welsh version of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

The 45-year-old rocked a vampy sheer gown from Sophie Couture, featuring a plunging bustier and metallic, see-through skirt emblazoned with sequinned animal print. If anyone can pull off a sequinned array, it's Alex!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.