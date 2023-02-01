Jill Biden stuns in knee-high boots and chic pink outfit The First Lady visited military families in New York

Jill Biden put on a stylish display to visit military families in Fort Drum, New York this week.

The First Lady rocked a chic all-pink outfit on Monday when she stopped by the military reservation as part of her Joining Forces initiative, which supports military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

Dr. Jill looked sensational for her outing, wearing a baby pink blazer with structured shoulders and a nipped-in waist, which she teamed with a coordinating pleated midi skirt and matching pink top.

Adding some edge to her look, Jill wore a black scarf draped around her neck and rocked a pair of black knee-high boots with a block heel.

It appeared to be an emotional visit for the First Lady, who documented her time at the reservation with some photos and a sweet video on Instagram, which you can watch above.

The First Lady looked so chic in her pink outfit

"Coming to Fort Drum is such a privilege and an honor. I am taking the stories of military families back to Washington so that we can better serve communities just like this across the country," she captioned two photos of her meeting families.

"My heart is so full after spending the day with military families at Fort Drum, New York," she added to the caption of her video.

Jill's visit comes after it was revealed that she underwent surgery on January 11 to remove three skin lesions, two of which were discovered to be cancerous.

Jill wrapped up in a matching pink coat

Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, the White House physician, said she was "in good spirits" following the surgery.

He explained in a statement that the tissue, taken from both the left side of her chest and above her right eye, was tested and determined to be basal cell carcinoma, which is both a common and relatively unaggressive form of skin cancer that cannot spread or metastasize.

All cancerous tissue was removed, though the third lesion, removed from her left eyelid, was "sent for standard microscopic examination," results of which have yet to be determined. Still, her doctor maintained: "All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, and the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells."

