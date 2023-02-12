Jenna Bush Hager channels Olivia Newton-John in Grease in show-stopping outfit Jenna looked gorgeous in the leather look

Jenna Bush Hager has wowed fans with a new look that channelled Olivia Newton-John in Grease.

The Today Show anchor rocked a pair of gorgeous leather culottes with a black bardot top featuring a sheer ruffle across the hem. Looking like a modern version of Sandy from Grease, a character synonymous with the late Olivia, Jenna was joined on screen by Hoda Kotb and The White Lotus star Beatrice Granno.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb interfview Beatrice Granno

Jenna is known for her love of fashion, and she is nothing if not candid about the choices that she has made, whether it comes to her family or style, and a moment earlier in the year certainly had her co-stars stunned.

A throwback clip that was shared on Today with Hoda and Jenna's social media account recapped a wardrobe malfunction the NBC News star faced leading to a big decision.

The video was from a segment in November in which Hoda and Jenna discussed doing a quick change for the show, when the latter revealed: "Well first, my dress zipper popped open."

Hoda then continued: "But then I noticed... Jenna never wears underwear."

Jenna looked gorgeous in the Grease-inspired look

The declaration left Hoda agape and so were the members of the studio audience, although Jenna defiantly stood her ground.

"I think it makes a more pretty silhouette," she explained. "I also think you don't have to pack as much," to which Hoda agreed.

The fashion choice was also brought up by Jenna's daughter Mila when she made an appearance on the show, leaving her mom red-faced by not only saying that she wouldn't wear underwear, but also that she wasn't wearing it at that moment either.

Olivia Newton-John starred as Sandy in Grease

But the star never fails to look put together and fabulous, and in 2022 she was inundated with praise after detailing her healthy lifestyle transformation.

During her show Today with Hoda & Jenna, Hoda Kotb took a moment to say how great she looked. "Can I tell you something that I've noticed and our viewers have noticed over the past few weeks," she said.

"People have noticed that there's like a transformation that's been happening with you. You are – they are just saying 'Jen is looking amazing, she's never looked this good.'"

Jenna replied: "I will say I think I have figured out what works for me. And I think the hard thing is I think we expect things to happen over night. This has actually been over six months."

