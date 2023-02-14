Maya Jama totally astounds in sassy leather trench and underwear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Maya Jama is the name on everyone's lips right now and it's easy to see why - she's gorgeous, funny, and impeccably well-dressed.

We adore these new pictures of the star, wearing high end brand Self Portrait. In a collection of super chic shots, the star can be seen wearing a lovely trench coat from the brand, as well as some sultry black underwear. We think you'll agree, she looks sensational!

Maya in her Self Portrait ensemble

We are still reeling over the TV star's look she rocked at the BRIT awards on Saturday evening. The 28-year-old hit the red carpet at London's O2 Arena wearing a body con dress by Schiaparelli - a brand adored by all of our favourite celebrities, including Adele. The dress featured embossing in shapes of skeletons and was further embellished with gold hardware and rhinestones.

Maya wearing Schiaparelli on the BRITS red carpet

Later in the evening, she did a quick change and slipped into a second look, which was a maxi gown dripping in rhinestones. Complete with elegant long gloves, a daring cutout bodice and a sky-high thigh split skirt, the TV star dropped jaws as she took to the stage ahead of her ex-boyfriend Stomzy's performance.

The star changed in to a silver dress to present an award

As for her hair, the Love Island host’s hairstylist Harold Casy called her slicked-back hairstyle a ‘work of art’, and used COLOR WOW’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray.

The powerful spray is designed to make even the most unmanageable hair silky, glossy and totally frizz-free, so you can say goodbye to flyaways. It has a lightweight, humidity-proof formula that wraps each strand in a water-resistant barrier, keeping your hair super sleek whatever the weather. And what's more, Kim Kardashian is a fan!

