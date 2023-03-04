Cruz Beckham takes style notes from dad David in slick suit following family reunion The youngest Beckham brother joined his family as they hit the streets of Paris

All eyes have been on Victoria Beckham this past week. The fashion designer debuted her latest collection on Friday as part of Paris Fashion Week and was sweetly supported by her family who took their place on the front row. Of course, we are well-acquainted with Victoria's iconic style. Yet, it seems her youngest son Cruz Beckham is taking a leaf out of his parent's fashion book, toying with new looks no doubt approved by his legendary mother.

On Saturday, Cruz was spotted leaving the hotel La Reserve in Paris alongside his family. The 18-year-old was the spitting image of his famous father in a grey suit by Dior, complete with a loose tie, a pale blue shirt and baggy trousers. Cruz was joined by his big brother Brooklyn to support their mum, which you can watch below...

WATCH: Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham support mum Victoria at Paris Fashion Week show

Loading the player...

Cruz previously wore the recycled suit to attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week back in January. The teen enjoyed a lavish day out with his father, who sat beside on the FROW also in a suit.

RELATED: Nicola Peltz just wore Victoria Beckham’s favourite 2000s accessory

Cruz Beckham rocked a tailored grey Dior suit

The budding singer added a streetstyle twist to his suited-and-booted aesthetic, accessorising with some black-out shades and a pair of white sneakers. He wore his sandy locks swept to the side in a nonchalant manner and coolly stepped out alongside his mother.

DETAILS: 5 things you didn't know about Victoria Beckham's AW23 PFW show

The 18-year-old joined his mother, brother and sister-in-law for a daytime outing

Cruz joined his siblings Brooklyn and Harper to support their mum during her second Paris Fashion Week show. For the star-studded event, the talented singer wore a denim jacket with matching jeans, clad in a white monogram print.

Cruz loves to experiment with his style and has a penchant for streetwear

The Beckhams put to bed any rumours of a current feud between members of the family as they enjoyed watching Victoria's Autumn/Winter display as a unit. The former Spice Girl also did her bit to suggest any hostility between their extended family is over by hugging Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham at the end of her show.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham’s Parisian wardrobe is beyond chic

Brooklyn's show of solidarity alongside his wife Nicola and the rest of his family comes despite the fact that Nicola and Victoria have been rumoured to be feuding. The reason for their supposed falling out comes from the fashion-related issue that Nicola opted for a Valentino wedding dress instead of wearing one designed by Victoria.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.