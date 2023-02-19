Nicole Kidman makes show-stopping red carpet appearance in chic Schiaparelli dress The actress attended the Art Directors Guild Awards

It is award season in Hollywood, and if anyone knows how to participate in style, it's Nicole Kidman.

The actress attended the 2023 Art Directors Guild Awards on Saturday, donning celebrity favorite Schiaparelli for the star-studded event.

The awards took place in Los Angeles, and were hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown. Fellow celebrity attendees included Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton, Guillermo del Toro, Annette Bening, and more.

For the event, Nicole opted for a black Schiaparelli gown from Daniel Roseberry's Fall Winter 2022 Couture collection.

The form-fitting dress was made of a velvet material and featured a one-shoulder cut and a high slit which curved around the actress' hips.

She accessorized with a thick, black choker, which was also used when the dress debuted on the runway, featuring a large, gold anatomical heart bejeweled in rhinestones hung from its center, plus pointy-toed black heels.

During the event, she presented the Outstanding Contribution to Cinematic Imagery Award, which went to Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin for Elvis.

Nicole looked chic as ever

Nicole's stylist is Julia von Boehm, whose other celebrity clients include Kate Bosworth, Storm Reid, Kristen Stewart, and more.

The Being the Ricardos lead's appearance at the awards came on the heels of the announcement that she already has her next project lined up. Deadline reported ahead of the weekend that she had been cast in a new "Hitchcockian" thriller titled Holland, Michigan directed by Mimi Cave, which will be available on Prime Video.

The actress also presented an award

Also starring Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actress Rachel Sennott, Gael García Bernal (A Little Bit of Heaven) and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, the film "tells the story of a Midwestern housewife who uncovers a dark secret on the part of her husband, after coming to suspect that he’s having an affair."

Aside from her on-screen participation, Nicole is also producing via her production company Blossom Films.

