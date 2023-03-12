Paris Hilton parties with Miley Cyrus in mesmerizing cut-out dress and $46 shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Paris Hilton always looks amazing, even when she’s wearing an outfit we can actually afford.

The new mum stepped out in Los Angeles to attend Miley Cyrus’s album launch party on Friday and looked incredible in a pink floral cut-out midi dress. The bodycon piece is by Italian label The Andamane, which is also loved by the likes of Margot Robbie, Hailey Bieber and Katy Perry.

Paris wears The Andamane and Charles & Keith in LA

Paris forgoed her Manolos for the evening and accessorised with a surprisingly affordable pair of Charles & Keith slingback pumps. In fact they just dropped in the sale for $46 or £49! While her exact black pair is no longer available to shop, you can still buy them in peach or snakeskin print - but hurry, they’re selling fast.

Slingback pumps, $46/£49 (WAS $63/£69), Charles & Keith

The heiress completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses and shared a photo of herself dancing with Miley on Instagram, captioned: ‘#Sliving with my sis @MileyCyrus Love you beautiful! Congratulations on the new album! It's incredible. Love every song! #EndlessSummerVacation out now!’

Also in attendance at the star-studded event were Miley’s boyfriend Maxx Morando, Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter. Guests partied at the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura restaurant in Beverley Hills to celebrate the release of her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation

Just last week, Paris fashionably broke away from the VIP crowd once again as she attended Versace's Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion show in West Hollywood. The star sparkled in a strapless silver mini dress, boasting a crystal-clad design, a micro length and a figure-defining fit, which was a touch more glittery than those dressed in sultry black Versace designs.

We can always count on Paris to champion Barbiecore or a sequin ensemble.

