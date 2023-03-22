Carole Middleton wows in skinny jeans and Zara stripes in glowing new picture

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Carole Middleton looked stunning in her skinny jeans in a new photo shared by her lifestyle business, Party Pieces, on Tuesday.

The image was shared on a newsletter from the brand, which shared Carole's 'spring picks', including Easter table decorations and displays.

And just like her daughter the Princess of Wales likes to, Carole teamed her denim favourites with a striped top – in fact, the nautical Zara jumper that her other daughter, Pippa Middleton, has also been pictured wearing in the past.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Carole Middleton

Loading the player...

The knitted sweater in fact dates back to 2014, when Pippa was pictured wearing it out and about in London shopping – after which, of course, it immediately sold out.

Now, it looks like Carole is a fan of the timeless Breton piece herself since she was also pictured wearing it on the Party Pieces Instagram back in March 2022.

MORE: The striped sweater is still trending - shop our favourites

Kate has worn a number of striped jumpers herself over the years, in brands from Erdem to J.Crew.

Carole looked beautiful in her striped Zara jumper and jeans

These days, there are plenty of striped knits to shop on the high street, including this piece from Mango, priced at just £35.99.

SHOP SIMILAR:

Striped openwork knit sweater, £35.99, Mango

Carole teamed her look with a glossy blow-dry, glowing makeup and simple jewellery – wearing delicate hoop earrings, a silver watch and her signature signet ring.

Royal fans love seeing Carole's elegant outfits, and more recently, James Middleton also shared a previously unseen photo of his mum at his own wedding in honour of Mother's Day.

READ MORE: All the times Kate Middleton absolutely nailed it wearing Breton stripes

We got a glimpse at Carole's mother of the bride outfit, too – a gorgeous Temperley London dress with flared sleeves and a fun ruffled hem. She teamed the look with sparkling drop earrings and natural makeup, which was perfect for the French setting of James and Alizée's summer wedding.

James adorably captioned the photo: "You make my world go round. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and especially to this one."

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales also appeared in a beautiful Mother's Day post on her own official Instagram, also wearing her favourite jeans – with a pretty broderie anglais blouse. When it comes to spring style, it looks like Carole and Kate are pretty in sync.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.