Jennifer Lopez poses in just heels in photos you have to see The singer released a shoe line in collaboration with Revolve

Jennifer Lopez is baring it all, and looks incredible, as she promotes her latest project: a shoe line.

The multi-hyphenate has partnered with popular online retailer Revolve – known for working with many influencers and celebrities alike – to bring her fans a line of high heels and boots dedacked with glitzy accents such as rhinestones, feathers, animal print and more.

In a new promotional photo for the collaboration, the singer left fans in awe as she posed for a futuristic, and nude, portrait. To learn more about her other iconic fashion moments, watch the video below.

In a post shared on Instagram Tuesday on the shoe line's official Instagram page, J.Lo puts the full focus on the shoes, posing in nothing but a pair of sky-high bright white heels with knee-high straps.

Sitting on the floor with her legs crossed, she covered up with two extra long pigtails that reached past her thighs. For make-up, she opted for a winged smokey-eye look and simple nude lipstick.

Fans hheaped her with compliments for the snapshot, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "These new J.Lo visuals are giving us LIIIIIFEEEEE!!!" and: "I think you've aged the best outta anybody on this planet… seriously," as well as: "A work of art, gorgeous," plus another fan added: "SHE'S ON ANOTHER LEVEL."

The singer looks amazing in the new photo

Speaking with People about the new collaboration with Revolve, the Hustlers actress expressed her excitement to share it with her fans, and said: "The collection is very me! It's been fun to try out the shoes and I love the platform, the sparkle and sexiness!"

She added: "Revolve and the entire team have been such a great partner. I loved getting to see everything come to life – so much detail goes into every shoe."

J.Lo celebrated the launch with a star-studded party in Beverly Hills

Jennifer is also gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of her new album, This Is Me… Now, her first album in nearly ten years – her last was A.K.A. in 2014 – which comes out on July 21, 2023.

The album is a nod to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then, which includes her iconic ode to now husband Ben Affleck, "Dear Ben."

