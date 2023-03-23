Vogue Williams looks too chic for words in her vinyl leather trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams shared the ultimate spring look with her fans on Thursday, heading out for the day in a pair of tailored leather trousers, a trench coat and her Louis Vuitton monogram bumbag – plus her signature oversized sunglasses, of course.

The My Therapist Ghosted Me presenter declared her leather trousers her "fave", revealing that she'd got them from royal-favourite brand Jigsaw.

"These leather pants are my fave! @InsideJigsaw," she wrote.

Vogue looked gorgeous in her Jigsaw leather trousers

GET THE LOOK: Leather-effect trousers, £35.99, Mango

Sadly, it looks like Vogue's go-to trews are no longer available from the brand, but we've spotted a similar faux straight-leg pair at Mango, for just £35.99.

Podcast star Vogue often shares her favourite style picks with her fans on Instagram, and leather trousers are among her favourite staples.

Recently, Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews have celebrated the success of Spencer's Disney+ documentary, Finding Michael, which movingly followed Spencer's journey to Mount Everest in search of the remains of his brother, Michael, who tragically died after summiting the mountain in 1999.

Vogue wore Hayley Menzies to the Finding Michael premiere

To attend the premiere of the show in February, Vogue looked beautiful in a maxi dress by Hayley Menzies, which featured pretty pastel florals and polka dots. She wore her hair in mid-length waves, with her usual glowing makeup.

The star has previously spoken to HELLO! about her love of fashion, even saying that husband Spencer often helps her decide on an outfit.

"I actually always run outfits by him because I take his opinion very seriously, he's always got good fashion advice," she said. "He prefers when I'm dressed down, he thinks it looks cooler and not too 'try-hard' as he likes to say but I do like getting really dressed up sometimes."

