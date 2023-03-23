Dianne Buswell flaunts new tattoo in plunging velvet top The Strictly Come Dancing star is dating YouTuber Joe Sugg…

Dianne Buswell knows how to put together the perfect look but on Wednesday, the Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, had a different update for her 898,000 followers.

The flame-haired beauty couldn't wait to show off her brand new tattoo which she showcased with a gorgeous photo on her Instagram feed. In the image, Dianne perfectly flaunted the new addition by wearing a chic turquoise bra top.

Captioning her sizzling selfie, the ballroom champion penned: "When you try to find tops that show off your new tattoo @indi_inkz #tattoo #tattooideas. Also, I'm obsessed with my new silver arrow earrings!!! 1 pound from a vintage shop. The top is also from a vintage shop."

The stunning lingerie-inspired ensemble featured black velvet sleeves and a metal ring in the middle of Dianne's chest, perfectly framing her new design.

Dianne is always sharing her incredible looks with fans

Dianne's iconic red tresses looked completely flawless in the sultry snap which she wore down, straight, and styled to one side, pulling her follower's focus to her glamorous vintage finds worn on her left ear.

As for her makeup, Dianne added dynamic winged eyeliner and lashings of red lipstick to complete her picture-perfect look.

Joe and Dianne have recently put their Sussex home on the market

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the beautiful photo. One fan replied: "Obsessed!! That shade of blue is actually my fav. It suits you so much. Hope you've had a lovely day xxx."

A second added: "Omg I love, you find the cutest vintage and charity shop items!!"

A third has even been inspired by the Strictly star to get a similar tattoo, "Did you design the tattoo yourself?? I've been trying to think/ search for one and this is exactly what I'm after! X." A fourth added: “Beautiful tattoo and the top looks great with it!"

The glamorous update appeared to be taken at the star's lavish Sussex abode which she shares with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg. The duo recently put their incredible property up for sale.

