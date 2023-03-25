Helen Flanagan gets hearts racing in figure-hugging corset top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Flanagan turned up the heat in the latest Instagram post as she posed in a daring fitted corset top - and the star looked amazing.

The mother-of-three modelled for the camera in the bold leopard print top which she teamed with a pair of blue wash jeans. Accessorising to perfection, Helen complete the look with a gold chain necklace with a pair of gold drop earrings.

Helen teamed her House of CB top with a pair of blue jeans

The star pushed her hair back in a loose up-do to show off her glowing complexion. As for her makeup, the former Coronation Street star chose a pair of fluttering false lashes, a rosy blush and a glossy pink lip to round off the breathtaking look. Wow!

RELATED: Helen Flanagan is picture-perfect in daring gown as she opens up about family plans

The star shared the gorgeous snap on Instagram with the caption: "Know your worth and be too busy working on yourself."

We've tracked down Helen's House of CB printed top - and it's selling out fast.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

House of CB printed corset top, £89, Selfridges

Helen's post was inundated with comments from fans showing their love for the look. One wrote: "You look absolutely stunning Helen." While another added: "You're oozing confidence and looking so beautiful."

The 32-year-old followed the stunning snap with a series of photos to mark her son Charlie's second birthday. One of the posts showed Helen holding her youngest child shortly after he was born in 2021, which had her followers rushing to give their birthday wishes.

The caption read: "Happy 2nd birthday to my dream boy my Prince Charlie. No words for how much I love you. Going to treasure you being two. Photo taken after labour x."

Helen shares her three children Matilda, 7, Delilah, 4, and two-year-old Charlie, with footballer Scott Sinclair. The pair were engaged before their split in October last year, though they have both kept tight-lipped on the reasons behind the split.

NOW SHOP

8 best leopard print coats for 2023 - inspired by Adele, Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga & MORE

9 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.