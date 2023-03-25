Michelle Keegan is a vision of spring in dazzling coat and unexpected accessory

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan has been fiercely dolling out the dreamy spring looks. From denim corset duos to snug knits, the star knows just how to curate a failproof outfit for every occasion. On Saturday, the 34-year-old showcased a brand new ensemble to cheer fans up amid the drizzly British weather.

The actress wrapped up warm in a classic brown checked coat featuring the traditional print in black set against a caramel backdrop. She paired the cosy outerwear garment with some retro satsuma orange sunglasses that added a pop of vibrance to her covetable coat look.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in an array of daring outfits

Loading the player...

She posed beside a friend who also layered up in a black scarf as the duo beamed into the camera for a sweet selfie.

Michelle Keegan wrapped up warm in the classic coat

Mark Wright's wife basked in a moment of spring sunshine, showcasing a radiant beauty blend that boasted a flawless complexion and a rose-tinted lip. She wore her chocolate locks down loose, letting them cascade down her checkered outfit.

The star is partial to a timelessly classic ensemble

Feeling inspired by Michelle's classic style? Treat yourself to a luxe lookalike and face the March chill in epic fashion.

Wool-Blend Lightweight Belted Blanket Coat, £190, Abercrombie & Fitch

While she is clearly partial to a timeless aesthetic, Michelle has been dipping her toe into eighties fashion. The Brassic actress served up retro nostalgia in a denim jumpsuit as she shot a campaign for high street brand Very, and her latest one-piece look is a throwback hit.

She rocked a light-wash denim boilersuit featuring an oversized silhouette, a grungy acid wash, a cinched waistline, a classic collar long sleeves and zip detailing. Coined the 'Washed Zip Through Casual Jumpsuit,' the piece added another evergreen outfit to Michelle's endless archive of covetable looks.

MORE: Michelle Keegan is perfection personified in daring denim jumpsuit

While double denim remains a divisive topic of conversation, Michelle made her stance on the trend known as she teamed the one piece with some heeled denim boots boasting a sassy point toe and a pale blue finish.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.