Ruth Langsford amazes in leather in stunning throwback photo

Ruth Langsford marked her birthday with a series of photos from friends and fans - and her gorgeous all-leather throwback snap stole the show.

The Loose Women panellist, who turned 63 on Friday, looked incredible in a stylish leather jacket and heeled knee-high boots, which Ruth re-shared on her Instagram stories.

Ruth looked amazing in the throwback photo

The star can be seen posing on the floor with noticeably darker hair than her signature honey locks, still sporting the same sleek style which perfectly framed her face.

Ruth teamed her chic leather jacket with a matching black dress and a pair of tights, elevating the look with a statement silver necklace. Opting for a more daring makeup look than her usual soft style, she wore a dark smoky eye, a touch of blush and a matte pink lip - and she looked as stunning as ever!

Get Ruth's leather look

Faux leather biker jacket, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

Timberland tall boots, £135 (WAS £190), Office

The mother-of-one reshared the post from Hunset on her Instagram stories, along with a selection of photos from her followers sending their birthday wishes.

Ruth also took to Instagram to share a video of her weekend getaway in the countryside to celebrate the occasion. She captioned the post: "Wonderful weekend away with my girls celebrating our birthdays in this beautiful Cotswolds house. Perfect location, beautiful interior, log fires, etc; everything you need for a fun time away…"

Ruth's throwback leather look isn't the only time the star has given us wardrobe envy this week. The ITV presenter had fans rushing to Marks & Spencer to pick up her bright red blazer and matching suit trousers after she sported the stylish spring look on Loose Women on Tuesday.

