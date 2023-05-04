Pamela Anderson looks phenomenal in tiny red string bikini as she poses on the beach

The Baywatch star , 55, was pictured on the beach modeling her new swimsuit range

Pamela Anderson reminded everyone of her Baywatch days this week as she posed up a storm in a vibrant red bikini.

The 55-year-old model looked sensational as she modeled a red two-piece on the beach, ahead of the Pam x Frankies collaboration drop.

This is the latest of many beautiful photos that have been released in the past few days in advance of the much-anticipated swimwear line.

VIDEO: Watch the Pamela: A Love Story's trailer

Pam has also been pictured on the beach wearing a Baywatch inspired red one-piece, a pink bikini and a polka dot adorned yellow swimsuit. The actress jetted off to Grand Cayman for the shoot, which took place at the luxurious Palm Heights Hotel.

The Home Improvement alum announced her collaboration with the Malibu-based swimwear brand via an April 27 Instagram post, in which she models her iconic red Baywatch-era one-piece swimsuit.

MORE: Pamela Anderson looks ageless in jaw-dropping white bikini

SEE: Pamela Anderson showcases toned legs in skimpy bodysuit and fishnet tights

"It's about time. I have been so excited to share this with you - I'm horrible at keeping a secret. Time went so slowly… But today after a long year - I can tell you All my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade - All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with @frankiesbikinis," she wrote.

The star also shared that she collaborated with Francesca Aiello, a childhood friend of her sons, stating: "She grew up before my eyes, with my boys - our story is authentic and unique. Raw, fun & timeless… Available May 4th."

MORE: Pamela Anderson's cut-out Victoria Beckham dress will seriously turn your head

READ: Pamela Anderson's living situation will surprise you amid memoir and Netflix documentary

It's safe to say that fans are more than excited for Pamela's new swimwear line too. Recently, a post showcasing all the swimsuit designs dropped on social media, and many positive comments followed.

These included: "I've been so excited for this!" and "These designs are all so stylish!" as well as "I'll take all of these please!"

© eddie sanderson Pamela's figure has been a talking point since the 90s

The Love, Pamela author has maintained her physique over the years by following a strict diet that involves intermittent fasting. "I only eat between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It just makes me feel so great and energized," she told Vogue in February.

She also follows a dedicated supplement routine: "I've got a great doctor in L.A. who has given me this great vitamin regimen. I'm taking them and eating healthy as I'm vegan."

When she isn't working, Pamela loves nothing more than spending time with her family. She lives in Paradise Cove, Malibu with her sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.