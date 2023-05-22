Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova is a glowing goddess in vibrant swimsuit

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova resembled a glowing goddess on Sunday as she posed up a storm wearing a seriously vibrant swimsuit.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a stunning snapshot of herself rocking a zany leopard print one-piece whilst soaking up the sun in Palma de Mallorca. Nadiya looked totally flawless in the picture as she beamed for the camera surrounded by palm trees and golden sand.

She looked like a glam '90s supermodel as she elegantly leant against a nearby palm tree and gently raised one hand above her head.

© Getty The star always looks flawless

She wore her blonde locks down loose in flowing waves and highlighted her naturally pretty features with a dusting of radiant makeup. As for accessories, Nadiya, 33, elevated her Bond Girl get-up with a pair of spangly bangles in neutral shades of gold and amber.

In her caption, Nadiya teased the arrival of summer, writing: "Summer is in the air [yellow heart emoji] @freemans #bemorefree #feelslikesummer."

The star's legion of followers inundated the comments section with endless compliments. Stunned by Nadiya's photo, one fan wrote: "One word WOW," while a second gushed: "Absolutely gorgeous."

A third chimed in: "Those LEGS," and a fourth sweetly added: "You are insaaaane [flame emoji] cannot wait for more sunny days."

© Getty The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

It's been an exciting time for Nadiya. Back in April, the professional dancer joined forces with her beau Kai Widdrington on a unique project. Linking up with high-street favourite, Dune, lovebirds Kai and Nadiya unveiled their very own line of glitzy dance shoes.

To celebrate the launch, the duo put on a very special dance performance in St Pancras station. For the dazzling occasion, Nadiya looked every inch the belle of the ball as she glided across the floor in a spellbinding terracotta-hued mini dress which featured ruffled tiers and a chic high-low hem.

© Getty The couple joined forces with Dune

Kai, meanwhile, was photographed expertly guiding his girlfriend around the dancefloor. He looked oh-so dapper in a beige fine-knit polo top and a pair of dark trousers.

Since finding love on the hit BBC show, Nadiya and Kai have been going from strength to strength.

And whilst the duo are already proud owners of a pet pooch called Snoopy, the couple have already discussed the possibility of expanding their family.

© Getty The lovebirds started dating in early 2022

Speaking to Yours magazine, Kai revealed: "Would I like a family of my own one day? Of course".

He went on to say: "I'd love to be a father. We're busy at the moment laying the foundations for all of that".

© Instagram Nadiya with her daughter Mila

Chiming in agreement, Nadiya added: "I always wanted to have many children". The dancer and her ex-fiancé, footballer Matija Skarabot, share daughter Mila, six, who reportedly adores calling new beau, Kai, "Kai Lemon Pie" – how sweet!

