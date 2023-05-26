Andie MacDowell, 65, steals the limelight in tight-fitting satin frock after revealing disastrous dating experience

Andie MacDowell set pulses racing as she graced the red carpet at the premiere of Last Summer (L'Été dernier) at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Ageing gracefully at 65, MacDowell radiated joy as she posed for the media in a close-fitting, bronze-hued gown.

Striking a playful note, Andie playfully brandished peace signs for the flashing cameras. Her floor-length, long-sleeved dress was a sight to behold, featuring an oversized bow draping elegantly from her left shoulder and a flowing train at the back.

Accompanied by her chic up-do of silver strands, the Groundhog Day star's ensemble was completed by a pair of sizable gold earrings. Earlier this year, Andie divulged on The Jennifer Hudson Show that her friend and The Muse co-star, Sharon Stone, had prompted her to explore the world of dating apps.

© Mike Coppola Andie MacDowell attends the "L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer)" red carpet

MORE: Maid star Margaret Qualley opens up about 'surreal' experience working with famous mother

Laughingly sharing Sharon’s experiences on Raya, she commented: “I did have Sharon Stone reach out to me to tell me that she's on Raya... She said she met two gay guys on there and that was all that she got from Raya!”

The actress continued: “But it sounds kind of fun anyway... Yeah, that would be a fun date, too — I would go!” to which Jennifer concurred.

The Footloose star revealed her tentative steps into online dating. “I've never done it before and I haven't really been dating... I didn't put the energy into it,” she admitted.

© Kristy Sparow Andie recently revealed her disastrous dating experience

However, her primary motive to dabble in dating was to conduct research for her upcoming TV show.

Candidly recalling her most recent dating experience, she confessed: “The last date I went on was kind of a catastrophe... The first thing he did was we were going up to this museum and he looked at me, got really close to my face, and he goes, ‘You know, you're beautiful for your age.’”' She snapped back smartly, '"Why not just say I'm beautiful?" The date did not go well after that.”

© Mike Coppola Andie turned heads in a tightfitting brown frock

In recent years, Andie has become a vocal proponent for natural ageing, embracing her grey locks rather than masking them with artificial colour. During a heartfelt exchange with Katie Couric, Andie expounded on her views about ageing in the glitzy world of Hollywood.

Defying the societal norms and perceptions of ageing, she affirmed her acceptance of her natural looks. “How old do you think I look?” she challenged Katie, “I'm going to be 65. What do you think I look, 75, just because I let my hair go grey? I don't care. I want to be old.”

© Dominique Charriau Andie has become a vocal component for natural ageing

Far from lamenting her decision to cease dyeing her hair, Andie discovered unexpected benefits in showcasing her naturally greying tresses. “As it was growing out, my eyes popped and the colour of them looked a little different. My skin looked better,” she observed. “It empowered me more. I felt more powerful and I felt more genuine and I felt more myself.”

For a while, she had been mulling over the decision to flaunt her natural hair colour. “It was something I wanted young, at a younger age, I thought that it would suit me... And when it started growing out during COVID, I saw I was right...It looks good on me.”

© Dominique Charriau Andie has gracefully embraced her gray hair

​​​​Whilst open to potential changes in the future, Andie championed the beauty of choice, affirming: “We have a lot of options.”

See more pictures of Andie below

© Francois G. Durand Andie gets animated on the red carpet

© Pierre Suu Andie on the red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.