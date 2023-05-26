Loose Women's Jane Moore surprises in ultra glamorous evening look at special party

The Loose Women ladies were dressed to the nines to celebrate ITV producer Helen Addis being five years cancer free

The Loose Women ladies enjoyed a glamorous night out last week in celebration of their close friend and ITV producer Helen Addis being five years cancer free.

Donning their glad rags for the fun-filled party at the Mitre boutique hotel in West London, Jane Moore stood out from the crowd in a gorgeous fitted black dress. Marking a style departure from her usual daytime attire, Jane commanded attention in the scoop-neck number for the special soirée.

The 61-year-old TV favourite looked amazing in the bodycon, maxi-length dress, which she accessorised in accordance with her fashion-forward aesthetic.

A glittering star pendant adorned her neckline and she ditched stilettos in favour of a pair of bejewelled cowboy boots with a low heel– how fun!

© HELLO! The Loose Women ladies were celebrating ITV producer Helen Addis being five years cancer free

Jane styled her blonde bob in a sleek blow dry and kept her beauty look fresh and radiant, lining her eyes with dark kohl and sporting a nude-coloured lipstick.

Also in attendance at the bash were Christine Lampard – who looked beautiful in a ravishing red dress – Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, Dr Hilary Jones, Dr Amir Khan and Celebs Go Dating matchmaker Paul Carrick Brunson, not to mention Gok Wan on DJ duties at the decks.

© HELLO! Jane Moore stole the show in her scoop-neck party dress and glittering boots

Helen, the brains behind the Change and Check breast cancer campaign on Lorraine's ITV show, was celebrating her five-year anniversary of being cancer free, as well as her 45th birthday.

The producer told HELLO! how important having her close friends and colleagues around her was, revealing the ITV stars had been her rocks during the most difficult periods of her life.

© HELLO! Helen said the Loose Women ladies had been incredible friends to her during her treatment

"I was diagnosed just before my 40th birthday and had to cancel my party, so I decided to go all out for this one and celebrate with everyone who is important to me and who supported me through my treatment,” she said.

"We kicked off our shoes and hit the dancefloor. Gok was amazing and my school-mum friends were taking selfies with my ITV friends. The past few years haven’t been easy, so this was a really important night for me."

© HELLO! Cheers! The ITV stars including Christine Lampard and Lorraine Kelly danced the night away at the event

Change and Check returns to Lorraine in the autumn, every weekday from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX. To learn more or donate, visit futuredreams.org.uk; follow Helen on Instagram @thetittygritty.

