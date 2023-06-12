Ginger Zee opts for revealing sheer top for star-studded night out that sparks reaction

Ginger Zee may be known best for her informative forecasts on Good Morning America, but she surprised fans with an unexpected appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The ABC News anchor, 42, moderated a panel discussion at the season seven premiere of Outlander in New York City on Friday.

She shared new photos from her Tribeca appearance flaunting her outfit, which she revealed was made completely from sustainable materials, which she dubbed "trashion."

The revealing fit featured her in an asymmetrical top with mixed panels, including a sheer one that showed her black bra underneath, with blue straps running down the sides, paired with black cigarette pants.

Ginger let her hair down for the night and accessorized with a bracelet made from soda tabs, writing: "Obsessed with @annamo.1 for her sustainable TRASHION – check her out. She made this top from thrifted scraps, extra sail line, etc. PLUS peep the bracelet made from soda tabs."

© Getty Images Ginger appeared at the Outlander season 7 world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival

Fans inundated her comments section with compliments, with one saying: "Ginger you are a superb meteorologist and climate scientist. And you are incredibly gorgeous."

Another added: "Stunning and professional look," while a third wrote: "I'm not a fashion guy but that is a cool design!"

The network's managing climate editor announced earlier in the week on GMA that she would be moderating the panel for the hit Starz series, featuring leads Sam Heughan, Caitríona Balfe, and more.

© Getty Images The cast of Outlander at the Tribeca Film Festival

The day of, she teased her fans on social media prior to the panel by sharing a look at an outfit that would be right at home in the historical drama.

She was dressed in an elegant and grand blue ball gown, appropriate for the 1700s (the period the show is set in), featuring ruffled half-sleeves, a layered frock, and a structured waist-cinching bodice.

"Maybe I should wear this on Friday," she joked on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo in the gown, although it's safe to say it didn't end up being practical enough to make the cut.

© Getty Images The show's seventh season will premiere on June 16

The mom-of-two shared more photos from the Tribeca red carpet previously, posing alongside Outlander's stars, smiling beside them while they sported more serious faces.

"I just don't do enough red carpets to remember I'm not supposed to smile," she joked. "Couldn't help myself as I moderated the panel at the Outlander Premiere at @tribecafilmfestival."

Ginger, Sam, and Caitríona were joined on the carpet by Sophie Skelton, David Berry, Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Richard Rankin, Charles Vandervaart, and John Bell.

© Instagram Ginger teased a potential Outlander panel look

The new series consists of 16 episodes and will be split into two parts with the first half premiering June 16 and the second half airing in 2024. The show will wrap with its eighth and final season, which is expected to begin filming later this year.

