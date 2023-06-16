Kate Hudson stuns in spellbinding strappy red slip dress to fight off heatwave

We only have one word for Kate Hudson and that is bombshell after she stepped out in a sexy red slip dress for a night at the theatre in London's West End.

The actress, 44, was a vision in the satin number which perfectly hugged her impeccably toned physique in all the right places. As well as its spicy scarlet hue, the silky gown featured tiny spaghetti straps. As for her iconic blonde strands, they were left to freely cascade down in a natural wave.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Kate and Elle looked stunning for the event

Kate channeled her 90s-It Girl and opted for a pair of strappy black sandals, adorned with a black rose to complete the ensemble. She added a see-through plastic handbag emblazoned with a neon green stripe and a matching cross.

Kate's flawless makeup look was comprised of subtle brushes of honey-hued bronzer nude lipstick and lashings of mascara. She wore the flawless look for an exciting performance of Cabaret at The Playhouse Theatre to mark its exciting cast change. Kate was joined by the likes of Elle Evans and Leslie Mann at the star-studded evening.

© David M. Benett Kate was caught posing with Leslie Mann

The star is over in the UK after celebrating her fiancé Danny Fujikawa's 37th birthday. To mark the special milestone Kate shared a string of incredible family photos, that fans just adored!

One of the heartwarming photos saw Kate alongside her fiancé and her eldest son Ryder Robinson, 19, all posing for the camera on a sunny day. Kate and Ryder even twinned with matching buzz cuts! The sweet and hilarious snap was taken back in 2021 when she was filming Music, a movie where she played the role of Zu, a newly sober drug dealer who becomes the new guardian of her half-sister, Music, played by Maddie Ziegler.

Kate Hudson and son Ryder twinned with matching buzz cuts in a throwback photo

Captioning the post, she wrote: "The most loving, pure, honest, sensitive, brilliant, caring man is 37 today! Happy birthday to my love, my partner, my man! I'm so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married.. when we have time to plan it!

"People wonder what makes love last... I wonder too! I think there's a lot of factors but the last slide has to definitely be one. Find someone to get weird with and no, this will not be the direction of my album, this is just what happens in our house when there's day drinking involved... I love you madly @fujikawadanny. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

The happy couple got engaged in September 2021 and we cannot wait to see wedding plans! The loved-up duo welcomed their first child together, Rani Rose, back in 2018. Kate shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and her adorable 12-year-old son Bingham with her ex Matt Bellamy.