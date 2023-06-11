Kate Hudson and son Ryder twin with matching buzz cuts in head-turning family photo

Kate Hudson is not afraid to change up her appearance, as she reminded fans in her latest social media post.

The Hollywood star, 44, took to Instagram to share a number of family photos to mark her fiancé Danny Fujikawa's 37th birthday.

These included a throwback photo of herself with Danny and her oldest son Ryder Robinson, 19, posing outside in the sun. Kate and Ryder were twinning with matching buzz cuts in a fun fancy dress photo - and it looked like a great time was being had by all.

The picture was taken around the time the actress was filming Music back in 2021, where she played the role of Zu, a newly sober drug dealer who becomes the new guardian of her half-sister, Music, played by Maddie Ziegler.

The role earned Kate the Best Actress nomination at the 2021 Golden Globes. Goldie Hawn's daughter has also rocked a bob and a pixie cut over the years, and currently sports long blonde hair.

Kate Hudson and son Ryder twinned with matching buzz cuts in a throwback photo

In her tribute to Danny - who she got engaged to in September 2021 - Kate gushed about her other half, and opened up about their wedding plans.

She wrote: "The most loving, pure, honest, sensitive, brilliant, caring man is 37 today! Happy birthday to my love, my partner, my man! I'm so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married.. when we have time to plan it!

© Instagram Kate Hudson with son Ryder and his father Chris Robinson

"People wonder what makes love last... I wonder too! I think there's a lot of factors but the last slide has to definitely be one. Find someone to get weird with and no, this will not be the direction of my album, this is just what happens in our house when there's day drinking involved... I love you madly @fujikawadanny. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Kate and Danny share four-year-old daughter Rani Rose, who was born in October 2018. The actress shares firstborn Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and is also mom to 12-year-old son Bingham, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy.

Kate Hudson with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

It's set to be an exciting time for Kate and Danny in the near future, once they commence their wedding planning. Back in September, the star spoke to Access Hollywood, where she admitted that she was yet to start planning their wedding, but that she couldn't wait for it to happen.

"We have no idea," she said of their plans and when the wedding might be, though she insisted they are definitely excited to finally get to it.

© Photo: Getty Images Kate Hudson with Danny and her mom Goldie Hawn

She maintained: "We can't wait, but no, not yet. It's coming, but not yet."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days lead announced her engagement on Instagram in 2021 with an adorable photo of the two where they are standing on a mountain top about to kiss, and she is smiling as she rests her newly ring clad hand on her fiancé's chest.

© Photo: Getty Images Kate Hudson with Danny and children Bingham and Rani

"Let's go!" she captioned the post, alongside nuptial-themed emojis," amassing over half a million likes on the post and plenty of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity friends alike.

