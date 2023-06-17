Janette Manrara sizzles in strappy black dress for sun-soaked outing ahead of due date

Janette Manrara is just months away from welcoming her first child with fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional, Aljaz Skorjanec. On Friday, the loved-up pair headed out on a sun-soaked lunch - and did you see the mother-to-be's dress?

The 39-year-old slipped into a slinky black strappy gown for the afternoon, which she matched with a stylish straw hat to battle the beating rays. The pair were joined by their friends including Heart Radio's, Ashley Roberts.

Janette looked lovely for the fun afternoon

The fun group headed to Hickory's Smokehouse, Wilmslow, where Janette was captured enjoying some chicken fajitas whilst Aljaz documented the fun outing. Janette has been oozing with confidence since falling pregnant and on Tuesday, showed off her bare baby bump in a slinky set of lacey lingerie.

The brunette bombshell was soaking in the beating UK rays in what appeared to be her new back garden. She was simply glowing in the sunny update and added a stylish straw hat. She lovingly caressed her growing tummy in the sweet update which was shared for her adoring fans on Instagram.

Janette and Ashley were two peas in a pod

"Outside in the garden getting some vitamin D," she captioned the post, alongside a very apt sunshine emoji.

If one thing is for sure, it's that she and Aljaz are counting down the days to meet their little one. Although, they have certainly made the most of their last few months as a family of two and headed off on a glorious 'babymoon' last month to visit Aljaz's family in Slovenia.

© Instagram Janette showed off her growing baby bump

Janette has been so open about her incredible journey so far and even revealed what a brilliant dad, Aljaz will make. Talking to Alex Jones on The One Show, she gushed: "I have to give Aljaz massive massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy he's brilliant, he's going to be super dad! He can't wait!" In the conversation, Janette also revealed the sweet songs she and her beau sing to her bump.

She added: "I feel good. We are very very lucky, very blessed to have a great pregnancy the baby is doing really well, so yes we are happy, so so happy. I sing So This Is Love, from Cinderella because whenever I hear the lyrics I just think of the baby, and I'm like oh my god, this is what real love feels like. I mean, I love Aljaz - in case he is watching!

"It's a different level of connection that you feel and the lyrics of that song from Cinderella really resonate with me and the baby and I keep saying, the baby is going to really become a Disney fan because even in the womb, it's listening to Disney music, and now on the tour."