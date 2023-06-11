Elizabeth Hurley stuns in a string bikini in sun-soaked photo alongside lookalike son Damian

The Bedazzled star and her son looked as happy as could be!

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated her birthday in style on Saturday, showing off her best beach-ready bikini, but her day got a lot sweeter when her son Damian chimed in.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share a pair of photos with his mom, who just turned 58, showing off their similarly striking features and radiant smiles.

The first snap he shared was recent, featuring them embracing at a sunny picnic, with Damian just wearing a pair of jeans and Elizabeth in a white string bikini with chain-link detailing, a signature piece from her eponymous swimwear line.

A second photo he included was an adorable throwback, featuring a younger (but still striking) Damian with dirty blonde hair cozying up to his mom.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA," he simply captioned his post with a heart emoji, which the actress and model sweetly responded to with: "I love my baby."

A fan commented on the photos: "My god! They are both just beautiful, god bless them," and another said: "Happy birthday, your beautiful mother!"

© Instagram Damian paid a sweet tribute to his mom on her 58th birthday

A third also added: "Gorgeous pair," while a fourth wrote: "You definitely inherited all her looks! Happy birthday Elizabeth Hurley!" with even Naomi Campbell sharing a few celebratory emojis.

Elizabeth, for her part, celebrated her birthday with a beachside photograph of herself in another bikini, this time a deep blue fit with ornate gold needlework on the top.

Her hair cascaded over her shoulders to cover up her face, which she shielded with a pair of sunglasses, although none of which could hide her enthusiastic yell as she threw her arms up in the air.

© Instagram Elizabeth and her son both sport the same striking features

"Happy Birthday to meeeee," she wrote alongside her post, being flooded with birthday messages from her fans, who commented on how "ageless" she was.

Elizabeth and Damian recently came together to support their family friend Elton John on his new Rocket Fund campaign in support of the Elton John Aids Foundation, participating in the Inner Elton Challenge.

The Royals star posed in a signature Elton tee in glittery thigh-high boots and nothing but her underwear on the bottom, her take on the flashy musician's aesthetic.

© Instagram Elizabeth marked her birthday in style

She completed her outfit with a grand brown faux fur coat and star-shaped sunglasses, thanking the "Rocket Man" singer's husband David Furnish for challenging her to post.

"Thank you for inviting me to the #InnerElton challenge," the breast cancer research advocate wrote. "I am proud to let my Inner Elton out in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

"By valuing compassion and inclusivity and ensuring no one is left behind, we can end AIDS in our lifetime. Please join us and let your Inner Elton Out too!"

© Instagram The star took on the Inner Elton Challenge with a photo in her underwear

She was quickly joined by the likes of January Jones, Heidi Klum, Eric McCormack, Amber Riley, Billie Jean King, and many more.

