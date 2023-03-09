Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah looks phenomenal in tiny high-cut bikini

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter Tallulah sparked a huge reaction from fans after sharing some gorgeous photos of herself rocking a mismatched bikini.

The 29-year-old – who got engaged in 2021 – looked sensational wearing a bright, multi-colored floral top and pink ruffled bottoms that sat high on her waist as she posed on her knees in her garden. Tallulah added a beige pleated skirt and held a bunch of flowers while shielding her eyes behind some dark shades.

Alongside the three images, Tallulah added an uplifting message that revealed she is feeling positive about her body after battling eating disorders and addiction.

"It's giving life force and vitality babies. My body is a safer place than it's ever been - this is a win," she wrote. Fans were quick to react and inundated Tallulah with messages of support and admiration.

"Thank you for sharing your story. There needs to be more positive role models like you in this world!" replied one. A second said: "Looking healthy my friend. Glad to see it."

Tallulah is feeling positive about her body

A third added: "Omg this is such a wonderful post to read from you!!! I'm so glad your vessel feels like a sanctuary for your amazing you-ness!!!"

Tallulah's update comes after her family shared the news that her dad has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia following his retirement from acting in 2022 after his aphasia diagnosis.

The youngest Willis posed in her garden

In February, Tallulah, her sisters Rumer and Scout, her mom Demi and Bruce's wife Emma Heming shared a joint statement in which they revealed his condition has sadly progressed into frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD.

Revealing Bruce's declining health on February 16, the family statement read in part: "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

