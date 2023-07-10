Elizabeth Hurley poses in an animal-print bikini for sun-drenched beach photo

The Bedazzled star sports many of her namesake brand's best fits

Elizabeth Hurley can make a statement with nothing but a swimsuit, and as the founder of a swimwear line herself, promotion is definitely a strong suit.

The actress, 58, took to her Instagram Stories to showcase another piece from her ever-growing collection of swimwear at Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

© Instagram Elizabeth shared a glimpse of the "Jaguar Bikini" from her line of swimwear

In this photo, she wore a two-piece jaguar-print strapless bikini as she emerged from the water, showing off her toned physique in the sun-drenched shot.

The shot featured the aptly named "Jaguar Bikini," to promote a sales deal on the fit, and displayed the product in a way only Elizabeth could.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini looks

The mom-of-one often sports pieces from her own swimwear range, which she established in 2005, and it caters to women and young girls aged 13 and upwards.

In an interview with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, the English actress revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining: "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great.

© Instagram The actress doesn't shy away from the odd swimsuit photo

"It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age. I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong."

On the inspiration for her usually figure-hugging and bold pieces, the Bedazzled star continued: "I love tousled hair, glowing skin, and sensual clothes.

© Instagram Her stance on body positivity is reflected in her relationship with her son Damian as well

"I love women looking glamorous, and this is my main focus. On the beach, this can be more difficult; sun and sand are an important part of a summer holiday, so I place a big emphasis on creating pieces that are light, comfortable, and flattering."

For a recent outing, though, Elizabeth opted for something that sat in line with her desire for glamorous fits, attending the last of Elton John's farewell shows, the conclusion of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour in Stockholm.

© Instagram Elizabeth dressed to impress at Elton John's final "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" show in Stockholm, Sweden

She was joined by her son Damian, 21, and while both matched with their individual black pieces when choosing their outfits for one of the shows, they accented in different ways.

Damian went for all black, pairing a vest with a button-down and skinny jeans, while his famous mom opted to switch out the black vest for a sequined gold one, dazzling in the stage lights, topping off her fit with a black blazer, a stand out among the crowd of extravagantly dressed fans giving the Rocket Man his final send-off.

© Getty Images After several years on the road, his farewell tour came to a close in Sweden on July 8

"Thank you to glorious @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish for a magical weekend in Stockholm to watch the final shows of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which were a TRIUMPH. I loved every minute," she adoringly wrote alongside a video compilation from the shows.