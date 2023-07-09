Elizabeth Hurley knows how to make an impression and leave fans wanting more, even when she's not the one in the room everyone's talking about.

The actress, 58, looked her best in Stockholm over the weekend at an Elton John concert, the emotional final shows from her close friend's farewell tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, which you can catch a glimpse of below.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley attends the last of Elton John's farewell tour

She was joined by her 21-year-old son Damian, and both opted for some glam for one of the nights, wearing matching black pieces to blend into the crowd as they enthusiastically whooped along to each song.

While Damian went for all black, pairing a vest with a button-down and skinny jeans, Elizabeth opted to switch out the black vest for a sequined gold one, dazzling in the stage lights, topping off her fit with a black blazer, managing to stand out.

She was joined by former Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams, and the trio joined the crowd in cheering for the legendary musician as he took his final bow.

© Instagram Elizabeth dressed to impress at the final "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" show in Stockholm

"Thank you to glorious @eltonjohn and @davidfurnish for a magical weekend in Stockholm to watch the final shows of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which were a TRIUMPH. I loved every minute," she adoringly wrote alongside a video compilation from the shows.

Many fans gushed over Elizabeth with heart and flame emojis, while several took the opportunity to praise Sir Elton himself.

© Instagram Damian joined his mom for their close family friend's emotional farewell

"The guy's an absolute legend with nothing left to prove. That Glastonbury set is one of the greatest headliners ever," one fan commented.

Another said: "So happy for you to celebrate and enjoy this concert, you look so happy!!!!" and a third wrote: "I can only imagine how awesome the show was, looks like you had a fantastic time Elizabeth."

According to Billboard, through April 2023 alone, Farewell Yellow Brick Road had grossed upwards of $850 million, making it the highest grossing tour of all time.

© Getty Images The tour is the last for the legendary musician

November 2022 marked the final time that the singer performed in the United States, concluding his run of shows there in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Music Week in July 2022 as he was preparing to begin his final US leg, he confessed that this was the finish line for him when it came to going on the road.

© Getty Images "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" wrapped its run on July 8 in Stockholm, Sweden

"I can tell you now that this is it," he shared. "I will not be devoid of music but as far as schlepping around the world doing shows, I don't want to do it anymore. I've done it since I was 17."

While on stage in Detroit at the start of the leg, he gushed to his fans: "Tonight is my 55th and my last concert in Michigan and Detroit and I want to say thank you for everyone that came tonight dressed up in their flashy glasses, who brought signs, everything.

© Getty Images It has since become the highest grossing tour of all time

"You were responsible for me being here. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here so I can't thank you enough."