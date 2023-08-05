Christina Aguilera, 42, shows off incredible curves in figure-hugging jeans and heels

Christina Aguilera just served up some serious Y2K fashion inspo. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 'Lady Marmalade' singer sent fans into meltdown with her latest outfit. Bringing back low-rise pants, Christina looked sensational in her figure-hugging jeans by Roberto Cavalli, which highlighted her beautiful curves.

Completing her look with a black T-shirt, pink Versace heels and a coordinating denim tie that Avril Lavigne would dream of, Christina posed up an absolute storm. Captioning the sultry snaps, she wrote: "X & The City."

Sparking a major reaction from her 9.1 million followers, many were quick to comment. "Fashion Legend Baby, love you Queen," replied one. "This caption just made me manifest you on 'and just like that…' as Samantha's cousin," added another. "I can't handle this," penned a third, while a fourth commented: "Ok slay."

Christina is currently gearing up for her latest tour dates, which will see the singer performing at Smukfest 2023 in Denmark as well as Live Park in Rishon Letsiyon, Israel and EuroPride Valletta 2023 in Malta.

© Instagram Christina wowed in a crystal-covered mini skirt inspired by an Hermès Birkin bag

In the run-up to her highly-anticipated performances, Christina has been pretty active on social media, and she's also revealed some seriously chic outfits.

One of our favourite looks saw Christina rocking a pink crystal-covered mini skirt from the Berlin brand Namilia. An Avant-Garde piece, the unique design mimics a Hermès Birkin bag with its incredible silhouette. A black tee, tinted shades and clear sandals were among Christina's choice of accessories.

© Instagram Selena Gomez and Christina Aguilera in a photo shared from Selena Gomez's 31st birthday party on Instagram

Back in July, the star opted for another glamorous ensemble that had heads spinning. So what was on the agenda? Just a star-studded party with Selena Gomez and their mutual friend, Karol. In a selection of photos taken outside in a yard, Christina looked absolutely stunning in a slinky summer dress. The brightly-colored ensemble featured a bold pink and floral design and it looked absolutely divine on the A-lister.

For extra style points, Christina wrapped up warm in a striking denim jacket that elevated her summer-ready ensemble. The photos also revealed the close bond that she shares with Selena, who was celebrating her 31st birthday. In the photos, the pair beamed as they sweetly embraced one another. In a simple caption, Christina wrote: "Love these girls @selenagomez @karolg".

When it comes to fashion, Christina is famed for experimenting with bold choices, and we love her for it. Back in 2012, the music star told Elle: "I look back at the looks I've had over the years. I'm proud of myself that I had the courage to experiment with crazy hairstyles and some fashion things. Would I do it again? No. But that's part of the learning process and getting from point A to point B."