The Kardashians star shares three children with ex Scott Disick and is expecting a baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is soon-to-be a mother-of-four, and she's certainly feeling all of the emotions!

What's more, the Poosh founder was in a reflective mood at the start of the week, admitting to being tearful on what was a "bittersweet" day - her daughter Penelope's 11th birthday.

The Kardashians star paid a heartfelt tribute to her only daughter on Sunday evening, alongside a sweet throwback video of Penelope sitting at the table pretending to be a person called Kiki Kendall - a combination of her aunts Kim Kardashian (who she calls Kiki) and Kendall Jenner.

In the caption, Kourtney - who is expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker - penned: "I am in awe of her every day. I couldn’t imagine being more proud to be her mommy.

"I can’t believe she’s 11 years old…it is so bittersweet. I cry every year on her birthday when she turns older, sad that it’s going by so fast, and so joyous of what a wonderful little lady she is. Happy birthday my sweet Penelope."

© Marc Piasecki Kourtney Kardashian is incredibly close to her daughter Penelope

Kourtney loves being a mom, and shares her three oldest children with ex Scott Disick. Along with Penelope, she's mother to 13-year-old Mason and eight-year-old Reign.

On Penelope's birthday, Kourtney gave a glimpse into the celebrations at her home in Calabasas, sharing on Instagram Stories a photo of some tasty looking cookies spelling out the words 'Happy birthday Penelope', along with a flower-adorned birthday cake complete with pink candles.

© NurPhoto Penelope if Kourtney's only daughter

Meanwhile, Scott shared a look at what Penelope got up to on her birthday over at his house - which is located just around the corner from Kourtney's in order for the children to easily spend time with both their parents.

Scott pulled out all the stops for his little girl, with an inflatable water slide placed in the garden, along with a bucking bronco.

Kourtney is expecting her fourth child - her first with Travis Barker

There was also a balloon display in the archway of the living room, spelling out 'Happy birthday P'. This is Penelope's last birthday without her baby brother at home.

Last month, Kourtney announced her pregnancy while in the crowd at Travis' Blink 182 concert.

Kourtney announced her happy baby news in June

She made sure it was a moment to remember - in fact it went viral - as she held up a sign that read 'Travis... I'm pregnant,' as he performed on stage.

Penelope was there along with her friend's for the big moment, which soon went viral. The couple - who tied the knot last year - held a baby shower shortly after announcing the pregnancy, which was attended by their close family and friends.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis got married in 2022

During the event, they did an epic gender reveal in their backyard, discovering then and there that they were expecting a son, who has been nicknamed Baby Kravis by fans, along with the couple themselves.

