Maya Jama showcases phenomenal physique in barely-there string bikini

Maya Jama never ceases to amaze us with her gorgeous physique and incredible sense of fashion, and on Saturday she blew fans away with one of her best looks to date.

The Love Island star has been making the most of some fun in the sun during a girls' trip away and as she strolled around her holiday destination, she looked gorgeous in a tiny bikini top and denim shorts. In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories, Maya along a boulevard as she prepared for some relaxation in a blue and orange string bikini top that just about contained her.

As she revealed her full outfit, she revealed she was also wearing some shorts that had been undone as she walked along, making sure to catch some shade under some intense temperatures.

Maya allowed her curly hair to flow freely as wind blew it across one side of her face, but she was entirely unbothered by this, flashing a smile to the camera as she walked with friends.

Maya hasn't revealed where she's vacationing to, but her photos have created a dreamy destination with clear-blue sky and trees dotting the roads as she explores the beaitiful vistas surrounding her.

© Instagram Maya enjoyed the warm weather in a daring outfit

The 28-year-old has consistently showcased her keen sense of fashion, and she looked absolutely sensational at a Rimmel event held in London earlier in the week when she made an appearance as brand ambassador.

The presenter looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a black crochet dress with long sleeves, a high neck, and a midi-length fit, worn over a bodycon mini dress. The curve-hugging ensemble was completed by a coordinating pair of ankle boots.

© Instagram Maya and a group of friends are enjoying a holiday

That wasn't her only killer look of the evening as later on in the day, she showed up at the Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly in another show-stealing outfit.

Looking the picture of elegance, Maya rocked a demure LBD with white asymmetric detailing and preppy gold button embellishment, and not content with her bold dress, she also made sure to accessorise to perfection.

© David M. Benett Maya is the queen of fashion

A bronze bracelet adorned her wrist while a statement embellished necklace hung from her neck. She carried a cute white mini bag and injected a rock chic finish to her aesthetic thanks to fishnet tights and monochrome stilettos with a chunky ankle strap.

Maya has also been busy debuting her new curly locks, making sure to use each appearance as the perfect opportunity to show them off in their full glory, and it's clear from her Instagram comments that fans approve of the new style.

© Instagram Maya has a flawless bikini body

"New hair color for me absolutely buzzinn," commented one. A second added: "Your hair looks absolutely amazing Maya," while third wrote: "Love the hair you got going on."