Jane McDonald looks so groovy in stunning mini dress in gorgeous beachside snap

Holidaying with... star Jane McDonald is bringing some of her best outfits on her travels

Jane McDonald always thrills us with her travel shows and wardrobe, and as she films for her latest adventure, she treated her fans to some of the outfits she will style out during her travels.

In a series of snaps, Jane teased fans with where she was, but we were left obsessed by her mint green dress that hugged all of her curves perfectly, showing off her sensational physique. The outfit, which fell to Jane's knees, looked ravishing on her, as she paired the stunning frock with a pair of open-toed sandals, a tan clutch bag and her signature pair of snazzy sunglasses.

The beachside dress wasn't her only scene-stealing moment, as Jane later posed outside a group of houses, where she was spellbinding in a red frilly shirt, pair of skinny jeans and a pair of cream pumps, keeping her clutch bag with her.

In both of the photos, she smiled beautifully for the camera, allowing her lavish brunette locks to flow neatly down her back.

Jane's dress was a sight to behold

As ever, she gave away no hints to where she was filming, as she teased in her caption: "Really enjoying filming for my next travel show!" finishing the post off with a sun emoji.

Fans were quick to react to her show-stopping photos, as one enthused: "Can't wait. Hope it involves a cruise if not hope a cruise one is coming soon," and a second commented: "I need to get this dress love the colour."

© Instagram Jane looked fashionable in all of her looks

A third joked: "Well with those palm trees in the background it's definitely not Blackpool or Yorkshire," while a fourth posted: "Looking great Jane, love that unfussy dress. Nice and cool and casual," and a fifth added: "First picture is Costa Teguise beach and the second is Teguise… But you’ve lost your sticks!"

The 60-year-old presenter has been sharing plenty of posts from her latest travels, always challenging her followers to guess where she's filming while remaining tight-lipped on her location.

© Instagram Jane is filming somewhere new

Sharing a newsletter with fans over the weekend, the former Loose Women panellist wore a vibrant multi-coloured shirt and sunglasses as she leaned back against a column with an aquamarine pool visible behind her.

A message from the star read: "I'm currently on location filming a brand-new TV project. I'm having a fantastic time and really enjoying the hot and sunny weather. It's the most beautiful location and I can't wait to share it with you."

© Instagram Jane is enjoying some very sunny weather

And last week, Jane posed on the veranda of her beachside hotel with the gorgeous coast stretching out in front of her, with crystalline waters. Jane was sensational in her gorgeous summer dress, proving that she is the ultimate beachside dream!

The orange and pink number showed off her flawless physique as she posed on a sun lounger, while accessorising with a pair of sunglasses. She penned: "Another day of filming - I am working hard (honest!!)," and her fans were quick to react with enthusiasm.

© Twitter The star has the best holiday looks

One posted: "Jane - you’re so adorable and always radiate happiness. These teaser photos keep us going - after all we adore watching you work," while a second shared: "‪You're so beautiful!! The location looks lovely too. Hope you're having a great trip. I love you and I'm missing you crazy amounts."

