Priyanka Chopra turns heads in crop top as she and daughter Malti make rare appearance in support of Nick Jonas

At the heart of Yankee Stadium in New York City on August 12th, a star-studded evening unfurled as the Jonas Brothers began their latest tour. But for Nick Jonas, it wasn't just about the music – it was a family-centered experience.

With the bright lights of the stage, the excitement of fans, and the promise of an unforgettable evening, Nick had two very special guests by his side.

His wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their adorable 18-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, both played central roles in making the night truly memorable.

Before the concert began, young Malti joined her dad for the soundcheck, looking every bit the budding musician.

© Instagram Priyanka alongside husband Nick

Seated by a drum set, with drumsticks in hand and sporting cute pink noise-cancelling earmuffs, she became the center of attention. Nick, never missing a moment to cherish his family, captured this adorable scene and shared it with his followers, captioning it: "From soundcheck to the stage with my girls."

He added: "Yankees night one was beyond words. Can't wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers."

© Instagram Nick puts ear muffs on baby Malti

As the evening progressed, Priyanka, who looked stunning in a black and silver checkered crop top paired with a matching maxi skirt and leather jacket, walked arm-in-arm with Nick.

The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress couldn’t resist sharing her pride for her husband and the Jonas Brothers' team.

© Instagram The Jonas Brother's concert was a sell out

On her Instagram page, she posted pictures of their beautiful family moment, commenting: "You are a magnet @nickjonas. MM and I are so lucky to have you."

Celebrating the beginning of what promises to be an iconic tour, she expressed, "Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour.

© Instagram Priyanka looks incredible in crop top

You're all in for a huge ride! Let's gooooo! Great job JB team, the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight!"

To further showcase her immense pride, Priyanka shared a candid shot of Nick on her Instagram Stories, penning a heartfelt note: "My heart. So proud of you @nickjonas."

For those keen on catching the Jonas Brothers in action, they're slated for another electric performance at Yankee Stadium on August 13th.

And for fans in other cities, the exhilaration doesn't end here. The brothers will be lighting up stages in cities like Boston, Toronto, Detroit, and Chicago as they continue their 'Five Albums. One Night.' stadium tour. The grand finale? An epic performance in Miami come mid-October.