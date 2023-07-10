Willow Smith flashes transformative hairdo in a bikini top in candid moment caught on camera

The budding rockstar and Red Table Talk host is all about the transformations

Willow Smith is really coming into her own as a star in her own right, separate from the legacy of her famous family, and in no regard is that more accurate than her aesthetic.

The singer-songwriter, 22, is not one to shy away from drastic style changes, as evidenced by a new Instagram Story capturing a candid moment in a bikini top and her latest hairdo. Check it out in the video below!

The quick capture proved to be yet another display of her chameleonic aesthetic, which is defined by the punk and goth movements, with a healthy mix of casual fits and more revealing outfits.

The 'Meet Me at our Spot' singer has been rocking a more natural do off late, sporting tight braids for a majority of her recent outings.

© Instagram Willow rocked her natural afro in a new candid moment

She showed them off in chic fashion at Paris Men's Fashion Week last month while attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, the first for Pharrell Williams as the new men's creative director for the fashion house.

Willow was joined for the night by her brother Jaden, who recently turned 25. The musician siblings were dressed in LV from top to bottom, with Willow making the biggest impression with her risqué all-black ensemble.

© Getty Images Willow and Jaden attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show

Styling her hair into two long braids, she wore a black oversized blazer and matching formal pants with nothing but another bikini top underneath.

Jaden wore a monogrammed blue jacket with a pair of jeans, all brought together of course with a belt and chain bearing the "LV" buckle.

© Instagram The singer has been rocking braids off late

Beyoncé and Jay Z, Naomi Campbell, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, Jared Leto, Anitta, Maluma, and many more were among the attendees at singer and producer Pharrell's debut show.

Jaden and Willow, actor Will Smith's children with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, share a close bond and are often seen at public events together.

© Getty Images Willow brought out her brother Jaden for her Coachella set

Most notably, the two performed at Coachella together this past April, with Jaden making a surprise appearance in support of his sister for her debut set.

During one moment in her set, when she invited her brother on stage to sing their collaboration, 'Summertime in Paris,' Jaden spoke of his pride in his sister in front of the crowd, saying: "It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this. I love you so much."

He added: "I'm so inspired by you, I'm so inspired and happy for what you're doing in the world and the amount of people's lives you're changing with the music that you're making."

© Getty Images The siblings emotionally performed together this April

Their dad Will was in attendance as well, with the Oscar-winning actor going viral in his own right for his deeply emotional reaction to seeing Willow become a sensation at the famed California music festival.