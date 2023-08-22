Dua Lipa is a 90s bombshell in mesh bra as she celebrates personal milestone

The Dance The Night hitmaker marked her 28th birthday

Singer Dua Lipa marked her 28th birthday on Tuesday with a string of sizzling outfit pictures.

Taking to Instagram, the 'One Kiss' songstress uploaded a carousel of glamorous images giving centre stage to her rave-ready outfit.

WATCH: Dua Lipa shares cheeky video in string bikini on holiday

In the snaps, the disco diva modelled a Gucci tulle triangle bra which she teamed with a flame red bolero cardigan and a pair of high-waisted lilac trousers covered in crystals.

Dua elevated her sensational get-up with a pair of oversized, red-tinted sunglasses and a chrome silver baguette bag.

Channelling her Barbie mermaid character, the star completed her ensemble with a trio of pearl chokers and a gleaming silver necklace featuring a spangled selection of seashells and whimsical sea creatures.

She wore her glossy chocolate tresses in a centre part and highlighted her naturally beautiful features with dewy highlighter, elongating eyeliner and a pop of pink lipstick.

"Raving into my 28th year [purple alien emoji] ~thank you for the birthday wishes~" Dua gushed in her caption.

© Getty Dua always looks flawless

The singer's 88.8 million followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "She is an ICON," while another commented: "Happy happy birthday to you angel," followed by a red balloon emoji.

"This Barbie is a BIRTHDAY GIRL!" enthused a third, and a fourth sweetly chimed in: "Happy birthday goddess."

© Instagram Dua shared a glimpse inside her getaway

This isn't the first time Dua has left us in awe of her summer wardrobe. The 'New Rules' hitmaker notably turned heads last week when she posted a slew of sunkissed bikini photos.

In the pictures, which she shared to Instagram, Dua resembled a bronzed goddess as she flaunted her enviable figure in a funky black crochet bikini adorned with colourful flowers.

She layered up with a slinky, mesh dress and wore a polka-dot silk scarf in her hair for a vibrant dose of holiday glamour.

© Instagram The star showed off her bikini in its full glory

Elsewhere, the brunette beauty shared a sneak peek inside her lavish Greek getaway complete with sunset boat trips, ocean dips and seafood cuisine.

Throwing it back to the 90s, Dua debuted a gorgeous gingham micro bikini which she styled with a Barbie pink linen skirt and a sophisticated white linen shirt complete with boho, bell sleeves.

Alongside her snaps, she included the caption: "Sailing through the Peloponnese," followed by an anchor emoji.

© Instagram The hitmaker donned a stunning array of bikinis

Awestruck fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Literally the prettiest person on this planet," while another noted: "Mermaid Barbie is a mood now."

A third gushed: "Living out the Mamma Mia dream life," and a fourth added: "Living your best life," followed by a trio of flame emojis.

The secret to Dua's incredible physique? A combination of cardio and resistance training. Beyond this, the London-based singer is a huge fan of boxing, yoga, Pilates and spinning.

Speaking to Marie Claire, she said: "When I have a tiny bit more time on my side I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I'm in, whether it's yoga, Pilates, boxing or spinning."