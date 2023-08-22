Dua Lipa is a 90s bombshell in mesh bra as she celebrates personal milestone

Singer Dua Lipa marked her 28th birthday on Tuesday with a string of sizzling outfit pictures.
Taking to Instagram, the 'One Kiss' songstress uploaded a carousel of glamorous images giving centre stage to her rave-ready outfit.
In the snaps, the disco diva modelled a Gucci tulle triangle bra which she teamed with a flame red bolero cardigan and a pair of high-waisted lilac trousers covered in crystals.
Dua elevated her sensational get-up with a pair of oversized, red-tinted sunglasses and a chrome silver baguette bag.
Channelling her Barbie mermaid character, the star completed her ensemble with a trio of pearl chokers and a gleaming silver necklace featuring a spangled selection of seashells and whimsical sea creatures.
She wore her glossy chocolate tresses in a centre part and highlighted her naturally beautiful features with dewy highlighter, elongating eyeliner and a pop of pink lipstick.
"Raving into my 28th year [purple alien emoji] ~thank you for the birthday wishes~" Dua gushed in her caption.
The singer's 88.8 million followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "She is an ICON," while another commented: "Happy happy birthday to you angel," followed by a red balloon emoji.
"This Barbie is a BIRTHDAY GIRL!" enthused a third, and a fourth sweetly chimed in: "Happy birthday goddess."
This isn't the first time Dua has left us in awe of her summer wardrobe. The 'New Rules' hitmaker notably turned heads last week when she posted a slew of sunkissed bikini photos.
In the pictures, which she shared to Instagram, Dua resembled a bronzed goddess as she flaunted her enviable figure in a funky black crochet bikini adorned with colourful flowers.
She layered up with a slinky, mesh dress and wore a polka-dot silk scarf in her hair for a vibrant dose of holiday glamour.
Elsewhere, the brunette beauty shared a sneak peek inside her lavish Greek getaway complete with sunset boat trips, ocean dips and seafood cuisine.
Throwing it back to the 90s, Dua debuted a gorgeous gingham micro bikini which she styled with a Barbie pink linen skirt and a sophisticated white linen shirt complete with boho, bell sleeves.
Alongside her snaps, she included the caption: "Sailing through the Peloponnese," followed by an anchor emoji.
Awestruck fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "Literally the prettiest person on this planet," while another noted: "Mermaid Barbie is a mood now."
A third gushed: "Living out the Mamma Mia dream life," and a fourth added: "Living your best life," followed by a trio of flame emojis.
The secret to Dua's incredible physique? A combination of cardio and resistance training. Beyond this, the London-based singer is a huge fan of boxing, yoga, Pilates and spinning.
Speaking to Marie Claire, she said: "When I have a tiny bit more time on my side I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I'm in, whether it's yoga, Pilates, boxing or spinning."