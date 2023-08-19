Dua Lipa is absolutely glorious in tiny bikini and sheer cover-up in stunning snap

Dua Lipa has been enjoying a dream holiday over the past few weeks, and yet the singer is still turning our heads with more daring bikini looks that highlight her phenomenal physique.

As the Break My Heart hitmaker relaxed by the stunning coastline, she looked absolutely spellbinding as she rocked a tiny black bikini, with floral decorations, and a matching sheer cover-up that showed off her bronzed body. In the photo, she flexed her arm, showing off a nifty tattoo, and had her siganture brunette locks styled back with the help of a headscarf.

WATCH: Dua Lipa shares cheeky video in string bikini on holiday

A separate photo showed off the rear of the 27-year-old's outfit including its string fastening and a better look at her headscarf, which was covered with plenty of colourful polka dots.

This wasn't her only flawless outfit choice as other photos in her gallery showed her partying on the beach in a crocheted bikini top and mini skirt, the perfect combination for some fun in the sand!

© Instagram Dua sunned herself in the flawless outfit

In her caption, Dua shared: "Energy all summer long," and her followers were quick to react to the gorgeous photos.

One enthused: "Such a vibe," while a second called the Albanian-born hitmaker "perfection" and a third added: "Finding out Dua Lipa enjoys Balkan music and seeing her dancing and vibing and singing to Balkan music is the gift we all didn't know we needed." Meanwhile, many others noticed the final photo in her carousel, which featured a cooked rotisserie chicken with the head of a Barbie doll positioned on it.

© Instagram The star showed off her bikini in its full glory

Dua has been sharing plenty of glimpses into her trip abroad and earlier in the week, she looked phenomenal as she effortlessly modelled a patterned blue bikini, emphasising her sun-kissed figure, with the vast blue ocean and luxury yacht setting the perfect scene.

The gorgeous snap showed off her washboard abs and in another look, she draped herself with a white beach shirt and a subtle baby pink skirt.

© Instagram Dua looked gorgeous in her crocheted outfit

The next photo saw the Barbie star leisurely reclining on a sunbed, sporting a striking yellow bikini alongside a vivid pair of red shorts while she accessorised with a vibrant necklace.

RELATED: Barbie's Dua Lipa rocks plunging satin dress on glam night out as she enjoys lavish Italian getaway

LOOK: Dua Lipa's shopping spree outfit is totally unexpected

But Dua didn't stop there, as the star also shared a candid snap where she stood elegantly by the shimmering waters, adorned in a light blue ensemble, further enhanced by her collection of beaded necklaces and signature black sunglasses.