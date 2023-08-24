Helen Skelton is absolutely stunning in form-flattering outfit for gorgeous beachside photo

Helen Skelton and her three children have been making the most of the summer holidays, with the mum-of-three sharing various snapshots of their adventures together.

On Thursday, the family unit enjoyed a trip to the beach alongside some family friends, and Helen joked about using the time to get away from her brood. In a snap with her friend, the duo smiled at the camera, with young Elsie seen toddling alongside the stony coast near one of her brothers, who was in a yellow lifejacket.

WATCH: Helen Skelton sports black string vest for summer walk with daughter Elsie

"Quick... They're quiet for two mins," Helen jested in the caption, which saw her looking magical in a slinky black top, that perfectly flattered her physique, alongside a pair of matching sandals.

Other photos in her gallery included one of Helen and her friend's children all enjoying some ice cream together, with Elsie having her strawberry cone mostly on her face!

Helen grabbed some quiet time by the coast

They also revealed how busy the children had kept themselves when back at their family home, with plenty of toys seen across the living room and front garden.

Earlier in the month, the former Strictly star, 40, shared a stunning snapshot of her summer getaway with her kids Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie, one, as they headed for a nearby lake in the Pennines. Helen was pictured wearing a low-back black swimsuit as she gazed out across the water, with little Elsie perched on one hip.

© Instagram Helen has been treating her children over the summer holidays

The toddler looked super cute in a pair of black and white striped leggings and a grey T-shirt. Meanwhile, Helen opted for a baseball cap and a sporty pair of workout trousers to complete her off-duty attire.

Helen captioned the photograph with a mountain emoji and the hashtag "lake days", without revealing the whereabouts of her family holiday. One fan wrote: "Beautiful photo, gorgeous little Elsie, love her fair curly hair, and a wonderful mum," while another commented: "Wow she is getting very tall bless her."

© Instagram Helen has been treating her children well over the summer break

It's been an eventful summer for the beloved presenter as not only has she recently moved house, but she also bid an emotional farewell to her job at BBC Radio 5.

Helen was overcome with emotion when she confirmed her departure, as she explained to her co-host, Lloyd Griffith: "I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real. There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me.

© Instagram The family recently headed to Morecambe Beach

"I've loved every minute of the past year... thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

MORE: Helen Skelton shares exciting news amid major career upheaval

LOOK: Helen Skelton reveals final cover of new book - and she looks unbelievable