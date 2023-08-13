Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster shares rare photo with youngest son Aiden amid family holiday

Penny Lancaster loves spending time with her family and the clan have been having fun together in Los Angeles over the last few days.

The glamorous model took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a glimpse into their holiday, posting a snapshot taken in the Sofi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams were playing.

Taken from the back, the photo showed Penny's 12-year-old son Aiden, and niece Raphaella, 19. As well as their youngest son, former Loose Women star and her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, also share Alistair, 17, who is following in his mum's footsteps as a model.

Penny and Sir Rod married in Italy in 2007, making Penny a stepmother, which she described an exclusive interview with HELLO! a few years later as a "learning curve".

The presenter told us: "When I first met my husband, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

She went on "It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It’s a big happy family now."

That was never more evident than earlier this year, when Penny shared her excitement over becoming a step-grandmother again. She took to her Instagram Stories to share the sweetest new photos of the latest additions to her family.

Rocker Rod is a dad-of-eight and he became a grandad for the second time back in May, when his son Liam welcomed his first child with partner Nicole Ann Artukovich, a little boy called Louie.

A few days later, Rod's daughter Ruby and her fiancé, Jake Kalic, also welcomed a son, who they called Otis. Special constable Penny shared sweet snapshots of both babies on social media.

In the first, she beamed at the camera as she gently held a sleeping and swaddled Otis to her face, wearing blue jeans and a simple white shirt as she did so. She captioned the lovely image: "Congratulations baby Otis @rubystewart @itsjakeyouguys".

In the second picture, Penny wore a strappy white top as she cradled a sleeping Louie, who was dressed all in blue with a matching hat.

She captioned this: "Congratulations baby Louie @discostew94 @nicoleartukovich". Rod now has three grandchildren, including Kimberly's daughter Delilah, 11, who she shares with actor Benicio del Toro.

During a 2011 appearance on USA Today, he sweetly announced: "I'm a grandfather now. I've been going around blabbing that for hours now."

Penny and Rod returned to the US after an extended break in Spain as the rock and roll legend toured the European nation, and are spending time at their LA mansion before the start of the school year back in the UK.

The devoted mum and her eldest son also spent some time together a few days ago, when they enjoyed a meal at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.