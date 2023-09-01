Meghan Markle's 'dominant' red hot gown defies royal rules in new clip

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in the docuseries Heart of Invictus with Prince Harry

Following the release of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Prince Harry's book Spare, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opened the doors to their lives once again in their latest docuseries, Heart of Invictus.

The five-episode series focuses on the Invictus Games, but that doesn't stop Meghan Markle from making several glamorous appearances. In episode one, Meghan makes a serious style statement in her bold red gown at the Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City, which took place in November 2021. Watch the clip below...

All eyes were on Meghan as she arrived in a scarlet Carolina Herrera dress while introducing herself to fellow guests before walking the red carpet.

Her gown featured a low V-neck, thin straps, a sculpted bodice and a daring leg slit which she was spotted adjusting backstage before Prince Harry made his speech. To finish off her outfit, the royal pinned a symbolic red poppy to her outfit and added Giuseppe Zanotti red heels and diamond drop earrings.

© Netflix Meghan and Harry attended the Freedom Gala in New York City in 2021

Beauty-wise, the former Suits actress ensured the attention remained on her dress by wearing her raven hair in a sleek high bun and keeping her makeup simple with radiant skin, long lashes, winged eyeliner and nude lips.

The Duchess' outfit may have been deliberately chosen to represent her "dominance" and "power" after she admitted she kept her wardrobe very neutral while making appearances with the royal family.

Body language expert Darren Stanton on behalf of Betfair said red is "an extremely powerful colour, one that denotes being supremely confident and is often associated with superheroes."

This marked a rebellious departure from royal style rules, which dictate that hemlines should be below knee length, necklines should be modest and shoulders should be covered. Meghan regularly adhered to those rules as a working member of the royal family, stepping out in everything from a beige coat for her first Christmas with Harry at Sandringham in 2017 to a blush pink capped-sleeve Prada dress for the Queen's Young Leaders Awards in 2018.

"Most of the time that I was in the U.K. I rarely wore colour," she explained on their Netflix docuseries. "To my understanding, you could never wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family. So I was like, 'Well, what's a colour that they'll probably never wear?'

Meghan has worn red on several occasions since stepping back as a senior royal

"Camel, beige, white... so I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I'm not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and me not doing everything I could to fit in."

While she has since stepped out in rainbow colours, she still doesn't shy away from classic nude and white shades.

© Chris Jackson The Duchess of Sussex was also spotted in white in the new docuseries

In the final episode of the series, the Duchess of Sussex made another brief appearance in an angelic white wool two-piece suit from Valentino. She wore an oversized double-breasted blazer and straight-leg trousers alongside a pair of Aquazzura white mesh high heels and a matching Valentino stud leather crossbody bag.

Meghan's glossy tresses were styled in romantic curls while delicate gold accessories gave a luxe, effortless finish.

