Michelle Keegan stuns in strapless bikini during luxe Bali getaway

Michelle Keegan dazzled fans on Monday with a series of sultry snapshots from her latest getaway to Bali.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the brunette beauty, 36, shared a glimpse inside her luxe trip staying at a swanky Four Seasons hotel.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan struts in a series of seriously striking summer fits

Amongst the photos, Michelle opted to include a bronzed selfie giving centre stage to her gorgeous swimwear and bouffant curls. Opting for a pop of colour, the actress donned a chocolate-hued bikini top featuring a plunging cut-out section and supportive underwiring.

She kept her accessories minimal and elevated her beach look with a simple beaded necklace. As for hair and makeup, Michelle went bare-faced and wore her Rapunzel locks in natural curls which tumbled elegantly around her face.

© Instagram The TV star looked flawless in her bikini

Hinting at the humidity in Bali, she captioned her gorgeous selfie: "In Monica's voice… 'IT'S THE HUMIDITY'."

Michelle's hair always looks flawless, even when subjected to extreme humidity. To keep her hair looking glossy and healthy, she reaches for a number of masks and leave-in conditioners including a firm favourite from luxury designer, Balmain.

Back in 2015, she revealed Beauty Works' 10-in-1 Miracle Spray is a staple in her travel bag, while the former Coronation Street star previously told HELLO! she swears by Balmain's Leave-In Conditioner Spray, which costs just £10.

© Instagram Michelle wowed in a gold mini dress

In a second image, Michelle was pictured looking particularly glamorous in a sparkly gold mini dress complete with daring cut-out sections around the navel.

She added some extra va-va-voom with an assortment of gold accessories and styled her bouncy curls to perfection for the ultimate glitzy evening look.

© Instagram The actress travelled to Bali

Elsewhere, the TV star, who is married to TOWIE's Mark Wright, shared a sneak peek inside her extravagant, oceanfront hotel located at Jimbaran Bay.

She made sure to include several images of the idyllic infinity pool, in addition to a sun-soaked snapshot of a beautiful terrace area overflowing with pretty, pink flowers.

© Getty Michelle and Mark tied the knot in 2015

In a candid video, meanwhile, Michelle shared a snippet of herself enjoying a platter of fresh fruit next to a giant swimming pool. From watermelon to mangosteen and pineapple, the Our Girl star had an array of tasty treats to enjoy at leisure.

Michelle's Bali photo dump comes after she and her beau Mark hosted a magnificent housewarming party at their lavish megamansion in Essex.

They hosted a glamorous Coachella-inspired pool party complete with giant white balloons, food stands and various festival tents dotted around the pool.

Former Coronation Street star Michelle and reality stalwart Mark purchased the original Essex property for £1.3 million and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

They have since worked tirelessly to design, demolish, and rebuild the home of their dreams, turning it into a hotel-worthy modern mansion even US A-listers would be proud of.

Inside, the lovebirds have created a tranquil space boasting a cosy cinema room, a home gym and an incredible sauna. The exterior, meanwhile, includes pristine lawns and a large outdoor pool area surrounded by illuminated steps and verdant plants.