Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan finally unveil dream pool at Essex mansion

Mark Wright has celebrated an exciting day at the sprawling Essex home he shares with his actress wife Michelle Keegan – their outdoor pool is finally complete!

The sun was shining as Mark appeared in a video from their custom-designed mansion and he proudly added the first bit of water to the giant pool. He also admitted his wife Michelle was totally right about the design, watch to find out why…

WATCH: Check out Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's new swimming pool

The impressive outdoor feature wouldn't look out of place in a holiday villa, and it's been a long time in the works.

Last month, radio presenter Mark revealed that fans were chasing an update about the progress of the pool. He obediently obliged, and his video showed various workers on site, laying large grey slabs to make up their patio, as well as distributing soil ready for more turf to be laid.

© Instagram Mark shared progress pictures as it was taking shape

While the pool already looks fab filled with water, the original CGI pictures show the feature complete with in-water loungers as well as other loungers around the perimeter. There is also a Balinese-style day bed making it look so high end. So, we can only imagine the outdoor space will continue to get better and better.

The couple have painstakingly designed and curated the rest of their property, and the interiors get a lot of love from their dedicated Instagram followers when they share photos and videos to their home account.

On their last feed post, which was a video of their décor details, one fan wrote: "A stunning home. You should both be proud of all you’ve achieved here. Most could only dream of a home like this so thank you for sharing, it’s incredible and I hope you make the best & happiest of memories here forever."

Another penned: "Wow [your] home looks amazing, all your hard work and dedication has definitely paid off, and now your green grass is coming through fast."

© Instagram The grass is finally looking lush in the couple's spacious garden

Others have been a little concerned about the amount of white and beige in their home being spoiled by little fingers as they have nephews.

When they unveiled their enormous cream sofa, fans were worried it wouldn't stay pristine for long. "Gorgeous and beautifully styled but I’d be too scared to mark anything," wrote one.

The couple's sofa divided fans

"No nephews allowed in this room," one fan joked, and others echoed the same sentiment, warning the couple to keep their dogs away from the furniture too.

